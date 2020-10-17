Sport is key in keeping youths active – Ng’ambi

CHIFUBU PF member of parliament Frank Ng’ambi says keeping youths active is the key responsibility of an elected leader.

Ng’ambi said the only activities that can keep the youth active is sports.

He said this when he officiated at a football tournament hosted in his constituency on Saturday.

He said there was no better way of keeping youths active than engaging them in different sports disciplines.

“Today is a joyous day for the youths of Chifubu. I am aware of the challenges our youths go through. But to start with, this sports tournament we are hosting today is the beginning of better things to come. We will continue to engage the youths through different sports activities to keep them active,” Ng’ambi said.

He said Chifubu is a huge constituency that needs concerted effort in addressing challenges.

“We have challenges of infrastructure. Today this pitch we are using is not in good shape, but as long as I am the MP, it will receive a facelift. We need to work together as a community to improve the standards of our youths,” Ng’ambi said.

He witnessed the final between Chifubu Bullets and Chifubu Youth Academy before he presented the winner with K10,000 cash.