TABLES CAN BE TURNED – FAZ

THE Football Associated of Zambia says it is happy with the performance of the national team after three international friendlies played during the FIFA window.

The Chipolopolo boys recorded two wins out of three friendlies where they managed to score four goals and allowed three.

In an interview, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said he was happy with the current form of the national team.

Kashala was, however, quick to urge the players to stay loyal to the national team and continue respecting one another.

“Well we are happy with the boys’ performance in the friendlies. We started with Malawi at home, played away in Kenya, we lost. But it was not the boys’ fault, we all saw what happened during that game,” he said. “But [we are] glad that the technical bench and the team put behind the loss and beat South Africa, coming from behind. This gives us hope going forward. We all know that we didn’t start well in the AfCON qualifiers but it is such performances that give hope that we are heading somewhere and tables can be turned.”

He advised players against blaming each other.

“But also, we expect the players to stay loyal to the national team and die a little for this country. It is important to show respect to one another during and off camp. This will help us to grow as a country. Let’s stop finger pointing each and every time,” Kashala said. “Chipolopolo is for everyone and we need to put it that way. So, congratulations to the team! Looking forward to the back-to-back game against Botswana. And as the Association we will do everything in our power to help the national team get back to its form.”

The Copper Bullets beat Malawi 1-0 in the first game before a controversial 1-2 loss to Kenya.

The Micho drilled side completed the fixture for the international break with a 2-1 win over South Africa on Sunday.