Zanaco cedes Futsal top slot

By on October 17, 2020

ZANACO on Sunday failed to pick up maximum points against Veterans in the week six of the Automotive Division One Futsal League.

Zanaco succumbed to a 3-3 draw against ninth placed Veterans to give up the first position on the log table to Pioneer Avengers who beat sixth placed Lilanda Bullets 9-6 to go two points clear with 18 points.

Zanaco are now second with 16 points and are yet to lose a match so far in the league.

DS Academy has continued to pile pressure on Zanaco and Avengers with a 10-4 win over Tamanga to stay third on the log with 15 points.

BS Stars completes the list of top four teams with 12 points after a 6-2 win against Christian Academy.

Bottom of the table are AJ Academy, yet to test victory in the league, who succumbed to another defeat via a 0-1 loss to Bil FC on Sunday. This makes it six loses in a roll.

In the Super Division League, LSK Automotive have continued with their prowess beating Monze George 8-1 on Friday.

This puts them three points clear on the top with 18 points after six games.

Kabwe K-Line is second on the table with 15 points after beating three-men Kafue Saints 13-2.

The Saints were reduced to three after two of their players were given matching orders for two bookable offences.

DS Isoka are third on the table, same points with K-Line but the goal difference has disadvantaged the Donald Phiri drilled side despite a 7-5 win over Siavonga Beetles.

Kitwe Bullets are fourth on the table despite a 3-2 loss to Chipata Boys who are now fifth on nine points, same as Bullets.

CSS Petauke’s misery in the league has continued after a 2-3 loss to Livingstone Pirates.

The loss means that CSS are yet to register a win after six games.

