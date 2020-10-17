Zanaco cedes Futsal top slot

ZANACO on Sunday failed to pick up maximum points against Veterans in the week six of the Automotive Division One Futsal League.

Zanaco succumbed to a 3-3 draw against ninth placed Veterans to give up the first position on the log table to Pioneer Avengers who beat sixth placed Lilanda Bullets 9-6 to go two points clear with 18 points.

Zanaco are now second with 16 points and are yet to lose a match so far in the league.

DS Academy has continued to pile pressure on Zanaco and Avengers with a 10-4 win over Tamanga to stay third on the log with 15 points.

BS Stars completes the list of top four teams with 12 points after a 6-2 win against Christian Academy.

Bottom of the table are AJ Academy, yet to test victory in the league, who succumbed to another defeat via a 0-1 loss to Bil FC on Sunday. This makes it six loses in a roll.

In the Super Division League, LSK Automotive have continued with their prowess beating Monze George 8-1 on Friday.

This puts them three points clear on the top with 18 points after six games.

Kabwe K-Line is second on the table with 15 points after beating three-men Kafue Saints 13-2.

The Saints were reduced to three after two of their players were given matching orders for two bookable offences.

DS Isoka are third on the table, same points with K-Line but the goal difference has disadvantaged the Donald Phiri drilled side despite a 7-5 win over Siavonga Beetles.

Kitwe Bullets are fourth on the table despite a 3-2 loss to Chipata Boys who are now fifth on nine points, same as Bullets.

CSS Petauke’s misery in the league has continued after a 2-3 loss to Livingstone Pirates.

The loss means that CSS are yet to register a win after six games.