Leave one eye open as you pray with criminals – UPND

UPND has called on people joining in today’s National Day of Prayer and Fasting to leave one eye open as they pray with, what the opposition party has termed as, criminals.

Party secretary general Stephen Katuka says the behaviour of people in the current government does not qualify them as sincere Christians.

“This government has been asking citizens to pray so that when they close their eyes, they have an opportunity to steal and continue with plunder.

Today, I am asking you my fellow citizens please as you pray with these thieves who are not ashamed of themselves, leave one eye open,” he said yesterday. “The PF government is using this day to keep Zambians sleeping so that they continue stealing public resources. What else can we say when year-in, year-out, innocent citizens are being attacked for merely exercising their freedom of assembly and movement, opposition political party members are sent to prison for being good campaigners, and many other bad vices are the order of the day. All these things are being done to instill fear in the citizens.”

Katuka said although the purpose of the day was good, the PF had messed it up with their evil acts.

“Today 18th October 2020, is a day which the Patriotic Front government declared a National Day of Prayer. What a mockery! Yes, the day of National Prayer should be supported by all of us even though we have not been invited for the gathering,” Katuka said. “This PF government is responsible for the deaths of our fellow citizens. Mapenzi Chibulo, Grazier Matapa, Frank Mugala, Lawrence Banda are dead because of this evil government that launders itself on a day like this one, under a misguided belief that when our people see the calling for prayers, they are good people. But these are real wolves in sheep’s clothing. After prayer they start beating, assaulting, stealing and all sorts of detestable things.”

He said the current regime “has presided over unprecedented corruption the country has ever witnessed and has led us to an economic meltdown”.

“This is a government that had our president Hakainde Hichilema incarcerated at Mukobeko Maximum Prison over a trumped up [treason] charge,” he said. “This is a government that kept Patrick Mucheleka, Elias Mubanga, Samuel Ngwira and two others at Milima Prison just so they can instill fear in citizens with divergent views. Look at what they have done to Chishimba Kambwili! Evil. This is a government that has just issued police call-outs to Hakainde Hichilema so that they imprison him again.”

Katuka challenged President Edgar Lungu to apologise for PF violence if he really means well with his prayers.

“We challenge President Edgar Lungu to confess and apologise to these people if he means well with his Day of National Prayer for the bible, in the Book of Proverbs 28:13, says ‘Whoever conceals his transgressions will not prosper, but he who confesses and forsakes them will obtain mercy’,” Katuka said. “But this group in government has not shown us any signs of being repentant at all; they have continued with their evil acts of brutality and inflicting terror daily. Fellow citizens, be wary when these shameless thieves come to you with hand-outs and ask to pray. I ask you to keep cool and your eyes open as you pray with them and vote like your whole world depended on Bally in 2021. Bally will definitely fix it!”

And Katuka denounced the government over the country’s high debt.

He said no one in the UPND would ever want to mock God, hence the reason to stay away from today’s prayers.

“Down with visionless leaders. They are now hoping China will take over Zesco, ZNBC, KKIA (Kenneth Kaunda International Airport) and the mines because of debt defaulting. As UPND, we believe in not mocking our God. Yes, it is only prudent that we embrace God through prayers, fasting and meditation on God’s Word. Therefore, let’s continue praying and taking God seriously in our everyday lives,” said Katuka. “As a responsible party, we are looking forward to a day when all citizens will have the basic needs, which include food before calling them for a day of prayer and fasting. Places of worship should also be built to avoid gatherings in schools and other places not designated for prayers. This can only be possible if the government of the day facilitates some form of resources.”