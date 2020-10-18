Zambians want Lungu, PF to go because of hardships – Kamboni

KALOMO UPND member of parliament Harry Kamboni says Zambians want the PF and President Edgar Lungu to go in 2021 because the regime has subjected them to perpetual hardships.

And Kamboni said to usher in a new government required concerted efforts from all citizens, adding that if people won’t work together President Lungu and his party will remain in power beyond 2021.

Addressing Sinazongwe residents who gathered to witness the handover of a market shelter built by area member of parliament Gift Sialubalo at a cost of K150,000, Kamboni said the country had a rotten leadership in PF.

“We want PF and President Edgar Lungu to go in 2021 because we have suffered a great deal under this regime,” Kamboni said.

He expressed disappointment that at a time when the people were expecting to benefit from the PF, the ruling party had subjected them to corruption and hunger.

And Kamboni counselled UPND members in the country not to allow squabbles among themselves over who should go to parliament next year.

“There is no need to start fighting within ourselves if we are to get power from PF. Let there be no fights. People must know that they already have civic leadership but now what they need is a president in Hakainde Hichilema,” he said.

Kamboni claimed that constituencies in the opposition strongholds had changed so many MPs but no meaningful change had happened because the impact was on the President.

Meanwhile, Kamboni said if there was a right leadership in power, Sinazongwe member of parliament Gift Sialubalo would not have been using his personal resources to develop his area.

“Eyi nkamu ituleela njabantu basondokede nchobaalilwa kutuleela kabotu, [the party leading us in the country does not think properly, no wonder they have failed to lead us well],” he said.

“Our party president Hakainde Hichilema whom I’m representing here is pleased that one of his men has shown us the way that it’s important to serve the people. As a party, UPND, we are proud of Hon Sialubalo’s continued immense support not only for the people of Sinazongwe but even in the party.”

Kamboni said at a time when the economy was not doing well in the country it was important to celebrate good works that Sialubalo had done of building a market.

“If it was the PF that was given money to build this market they would have stolen it,” Kamboni said.

He said effective leadership was about knowing how to negotiate and get things.

“Sinazongwe council has a grader and a tipper truck; these things we don’t have them in Kalomo. Sinazongwe council is number one in the country in sharing resources in all wards. That tells of good leadership. We are seeing this progress because of the good relationship that exists between council chair Alick Muleya and Hon Sialubalo,” said Kamboni.

And Sialubalo said development only flourishes when people coexist and work together with their leaders.

Sialubalo said leaders must not be feared because they were not masters.

And visiting Chingola Constituency UPND chairman Bizwell Chinyembu described

Sialubalo as a man of action.

Headman Sikalonzo said traditional leaders look at works and capabilities of an individual not their money.

Maamba ward councillor Zachariah Chiteta said residents were surprised to see a politician in Sialubalo who delivers while in the opposition.