Coward PF using Covid to destroy democracy – SP

THE Socialist Party says it is deeply concerned with the PF government’s continuous efforts of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to destroy Zambia’s democracy.

Joseph Kangwa, the Copperbelt SP spokesperson, said the continuous staging of political rallies by PF officials while denying the opposition permits under the pretext of COVID-19 is a sign of cowardice and shows how scared they are of Socialist Party 2021 presidential candidate Fred M’membe.

He noted that, had it not been for public outcry, on October 17, Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo and the PF would have held a rally at Musa Kasonka Stadium in Ndola, in the same province where SP general secretary Cosmas Musumali and six other members were arrested for holding an indoor meeting with less than thirty people a month ago.

“It is unacceptable that the PF [were to] spend a huge amount of our country’s much-needed resources on two South African-based artistes, Master KG and Mafikizolo, for their performances,” Kangwa noted. “This is the money of poor Zambians, which could have been used to help our freedom fighters and senior citizens from Chingola and other parts of the country who are struggling to survive. This is the money which could have helped to empower poor widows or unemployed youth, or to buy medicines in public hospitals. This is the money that is better spent on education, health services, shelter and food for poor Zambians.”

He said President Edgar Lungu’s regime had become the first government in Zambia to have been rejected by almost all of the citizens while in government.

Kangwa said the PF was increasingly becoming unpopular that it could not even hold its own public rally and needed foreign musicians to try to attract and keep the crowd.

He said the PF government knew that it had lost ground and that no one was willing to attend its rallies.

“Mr Lusambo and his team know that the people of the Copperbelt Province cannot waste their precious time to go and listen to simpleton leaders like themselves who have no wisdom, vision or plan to share. The PF government has nothing to offer to the people except a spectacle and a fleeting good time,” Kangwa said.

He demanded that Lusambo and the PF government disclose the source of funds for hiring Master KG and Mafikizolo.

“Without doing so, the Zambian people have every reason to think that they have stood so low to waste our poor Zambian taxpayers’ money that they have been probably stealing from them,” Kangwa said.

The SP on the Copperbelt called on President Lungu and PF leaders to stop being cowards and act brave by allowing opposition parties to hold meetings and rallies just like the ruling party has been doing.

Kangwa said the PF should also stop taking advantage of the COVID-19 to destroy the democracy Zambia has been enjoying.

“They should fight fair and square and face the Zambian people’s verdict. They are unable to offer substance in terms of understanding the country’s problems and offering policies that will eradicate poverty. They are resorting to spectacles which are even costly for our people,” he said.

Kangwa said the PF should not be hiding their fears of losing election in 2021 through COVID-19. He urged the PF to be prepared to lose because the majority poor Zambians have realised that the ruling party is for “pansala” (poverty) and nothing else.

Kangwa urged citizens to join the struggle for a better Zambia.