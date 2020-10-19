ECZ must be protected from careless talk – Kamba

THE Patriotic Front says the Electoral Commission of Zambia must be protected from what it terms careless talk from the opposition.

Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba says going by what transpired at the recent meeting for political party presidents, it was clear that the opposition did not want progress on the electoral process.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia must be protected from careless talk, especially from frustrated opposition leaders who have already conceded defeat in their hearts and the only thing they know now is to try and frustrate everyone,” he said. “Their tempers flared at the summit because they know they have lost already. They know that dead voters will be removed from the register and that would mean terrible losses for them. We want to assure the opposition that their chances are zero. Zambians want a clean and transparent process. Zambia is a democracy. They should concentrate on mobilising their political parties and selling their manifestos. They should not vent their anger on the ECZ for simply doing their job effectively and professionally.”

Kamba said the opposition have refused to accept a new voters’ roll because of frustration.

“We followed keenly the discourse at the presidential summit organised by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, where various issues regarding the forthcoming general elections were discussed,” he said. “Following the discussions, one could clearly tell the tone of frustration in the opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his ally Chishimba Kambwili of the NDC who clearly wanted, and are still making attempts to frustrate the ECZ progressive process of reviewing the Voters’ Register.”

Kamba reiterated the PF’s support for a new Voters’ Register as proposed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

“As the PF, we appreciate the fact that the voters’ roll must be reviewed to ensure that there are no irregularities and that the deceased, our brothers and sisters who have gone to be with the Lord, may their souls rest in peace, are removed from the voters’ roll. We must all agree without reasonable doubt that we all want a free, fair and credible election,” said Kamba. “Any reasonable leader of a political party who agrees with this democratic value must also agree to the fact that a clean and updated voters’ register is key to having credible, free and fair elections. It is therefore, extremely saddening that we have 1.4 million deceased voters but the opposition is seemingly insisting that the register should be left as it is, with avoidable irregularities. We wonder the thinking of the UPND and their allies, the NDC.”