It’s a passing phase – Kambwili

INCARCERATED opposition NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili says he is well and hopeful that justice will prevail when he appeals to the High Court.

Kambwili, whose bail application will be heard tomorrow by Lusaka Magistrates’ Court principal resident magistrate David Simusamba, said reports that he had fallen ill were a lie meant to create alarm in the country and his party.

The NDC leader who spoke through party deputy spokesperson Chipoka Mulenga who visited him with Roan NDC member of parliament Joseph Chishala, urged his members to hold their peace.

“We believe in the arms of justice and their ability to deliver justice that is meaningful to all the people. It is a passing phase; just like many other great leaders in life…Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, including Jesus himself have been persecuted before. But at the end of the day, as long as we don’t give up, we will rise with hope, strength of leadership to deliver for the Zambian people,” Kambwili said.

He urged his followers not to relent but to get on the ground to mobilise for an even stronger party.

Kambwili said if they conceded, their quest for a better Zambia would be in vain.