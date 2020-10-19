Judicial recusal

“My name is Nelson Mandela, your worship; I appear for the accused”, declared an imposing tall and good-looking young attorney in a whiteman’s courtroom in Johannesburg. It was in the early 1950s just after Apartheid was formerly introduced, though it had been there defacto since 1652 when Van Riebeck landed at the Cape of Good Hope.

The white judge didn’t even look at Mandela. Without raising his head, the judge, magistrate De Wal asked, “Are you a lawyer?”. Mandela answered, “Yes, your worship”. De Wal shot back, “How can I know? Show me your licence”. Mandela was perplexed, “I don’t walk around with my licence but you can telephone the Lawyers’ Registry and they will confirm that I am still on the roll of lawyers. Let’s proceed with the case, your worship.’’

De Wal was not moved, “I can’t do that. Why would I do that. The case will be adjourned until you prove that you are a lawyer. Mr prosecutor, what day will you like to come back? Without looking at Mandela, the white prosecutor flipped through his calendar and pronounced, ‘the 22nd of this month’.”

Mandela flipped his calendar and announced, “I am not available that day, your worship, but I am available on the 21st.’’ The magistrate pronounced the 22nd even though Mandela preferred the 21st.

On the 22nd, Mandela produced his licence and the case proceeded. Within minutes, De Wal started interrupting Mandela, “you can’t ask that question.’’ Mandela replied, “Your worship, you should make a ruling and give reasons for disallowing the question.’’

The judge shot back, “You can’t tell me how to do my job.’’ After a few minutes of further interruptions, Mandela protested, “Your worship, you are making my work difficult.’’ The judge sat up and directed the following to the accused person: “Your lawyer has withdrawn from your case. When do you want to come back for resumption?’’ Mandela interjected, “I haven’t withdrawn from the case. I simply stated that you are making my cross-examination difficult.’’ De Wal deadpanned, “we will come another day so that the accused can come with new counsel.’’ Mandela continued to protest.

The judge ordered Mandela to leave the court on a count of three. Mandela remained standing. De Wal directed a guard to forcibly remove Mandela from the courtroom. The guard started moving towards Mandela but Mandela told the guard not to touch him if he didn’t want any trouble. The guard stopped in his tracks.

Mandela gathered his books and left the courtroom with the following words, “I will be back.’’ Mandela consulted a team of lawyers and brought a motion for the recusal of De Wal. The higher court removed the judge from that case with these words, “such judicial behaviour is what imports judicial disrepute in this country.’’

What was De Wal up to? Every practising lawyer has seen and appeared before judges like De Wal. For any number of reasons, some justified and others not justified, lawyers are forced to consider bringing motions for a recusal of a judge, mainly on grounds of reasonable apprehension of bias.

“Reasonable apprehension of bias” is a much discussed and understood well defined phrase in legal lore. It denotes a notion that the judge appears to have already made up his or her mind on an issue before all evidence is called in or displays behaviour unbecoming a judge or appears or demonstrates unreasonable behaviour. The evidence comes in two parts: there could be actual evidence of bias which can be articulated or there could be no actual evidence but mere articulable appearance of bias. It is akin to the well-known maxim, “Justice must not only be done, it must also be seen to be done”.

This article is about the difficult terrain or terra nullis of motions for judicial recusal. Bringing a motion for recusal of a judge is akin to professional suicide before that judge. There is nothing in judicial history that aggravates the judiciary or judge more than an accusation of reasonable apprehension of bias accompanied by a motion for recusal. The judge’s ire and ego are now aroused to show the lawyer and the world as to who has more power under the circumstances. Sanity is thrown out of the window. Blind fury on both sides becomes the guiding principle.

Having brought the motion after careful consideration of the consequences of the motion, the lawyers’ world now revolves solely on the removal of the judge. The judge also now is entrenched in the resolve to stay on the case so that there is no inclination to lend credence or credibility to a scintilla of the truthfulness of the allegations of impropriety on the part of the judge. It is a zero-sum war to the end. One part has to totally lose. Usually it is the accused in a criminal matter or the lawyer.

The recent case of magistrate Simusamba and the accused Kambwili is a perfect example of the accused losing badly after the motion for recusal is denied and the case gets decided by the subject of the recusal motion. The case of Mandela and De Wal is a rare case of the judge suffering defeat after refusing to recuse himself.

Some judges see the writing on the wall and, like a clever army, tactically withdraw especially when the applicant for recusal is a well politically connected operative. Or when the judge knows the motion is well founded and the truth of the judge’s bias or impropriety should not come to light fully. The judges don’t offer a fight or announce their recusal before a motion is ever tendered. We have a number of examples in Zambia but those will not be discussed here.

During my years of practice, I have brought motions for recusal of judges. I give a few examples here among many others to demonstrate how to succeed in such motions in terms of what evidence is required to succeed. A Justice of the Peace (JP) (Magistrate) had made a ruling at a bail hearing denying a Nigerian bail because he labelled the Nigerians in Toronto as scam-artists and fraudsters. I didn’t represent that client in that case but I had the transcript of that bail hearing because I was doing a Masters of Law (LLM) Thesis, comparing the constitutional imperatives of bail and danger to the public declarations under the Canadian Criminal Code and the Canadian Immigration Act.

Lawyers had sent me many transcripts on these issues. I came before that J P when I represented a Nigerian. I tried to adjourn my case to another day so that a different J P could preside. I wanted to avoid having to bring that motion. My motion for adjournment was denied. At break I drove to my office to retrieve the transcript involving that J P and Nigerians. I was forced to bring the motion for recusal.

My client was charged with the very same charge as the one whose bail the J P had denied with the impugned pronouncement that I mentioned above. The J P had no choice but to do the needful. My client walked out of jail that very day. The J P was confronted with undeniable evidence of his predisposition involving Nigerians charged with fraud. Such cases portend for wrongful convictions when judges have a mindset as prior articulated.

In another case, a judge of the Provincial Court had found my client guilty and made wide sweeping findings of lack of credibility. I hadn’t represented the client on those other charges but the client told me about it. The judge refused to recuse herself until I called my client to give evidence of the previous findings of lack of credibility and how he feared this judge would similarly not believe him. The judge feigned lack of recall of the previous case albeit a known case in the local jurisdiction of that very courthouse involving this accused but in the interest of justice she ruled that she would recuse herself. She recused herself while stating that she was recusing herself not because of any impropriety but that it was the right thing to do. The judge was Judge Marin of the Ontario Court of Justice and the client was Allan Ritchie.

In another case, a self-represented client retained me to continue the case. I ordered the transcript and found that a million improprieties had been committed by the judge against an unrepresented person. He dismissed the motion for recusal. I took the matter to the Superior Court. Judge Lemon dismissed the application, telling me that I should go back before judge Khorshed and I may be surprised at how the case will proceed from then on. I went back before judge Khorshed who began to behave like a resurrected lamb of God and in no time acquitted my client. It was clear the Superior Court had talked to judge Khorshed. There would have been a judicial scandal if there was a full-blown appeal with the judge’s utterances displayed from the transcripts.

I represented Junior Ebagua before judge Baldwin of the Ontario Court of Justice in Burlington, Ontario. She was one of the most biased judges I have ever been before. She was openly hostile to my client and openly directed the crown to have my client arrested and bail entreated and thereafter to be denied bail for this or that. I used to order transcripts after court attendance. She even ignored case law that stated that for a lawyer or paralegal to be convicted of trafficking drugs into prisons, the detained accused found in possession of drugs must have been searched before and after accessing the lawyer or paralegal charged with drug trafficking into jails. The leading case on this, is Gravesande case of the Ontario Court of Appeal. Gravesande, a lawyer was convicted of trafficking drugs into jail but the conviction was set aside by the Court of Appeal because the detained person was not searched before going to meet Gravesande on a solicitor-client visit. That raised a reasonable doubt.

Judge Baldwin was showing signs that she was going to convict Ebagua even when Gravesande stood in the way. Ebagua was a paralegal and his client was not searched before meeting Ebagua on a visit. A motion for recusal was denied. The Court of Appeal directed me to appeal if my client was convicted and dismissed the application. I submitted that, that was too superfluous and a waste of money and time when all evidence pointed overwhelmingly to an injustice in the making in our very eyes.

Indeed, judge Baldwin convicted Ebagua. In her decision, she never even mentioned Gravesande, a decision I presented to her and also made extensive references in my submissions on reasonable doubt. Judges can be openly biased and many times, with impunity.

Another lawyer took the matter to the Court of Appeal where the prosecutor, realising that it would be a judicial scandal to permit that injustice to be fully litigated on appeal, consented to have the appeal allowed on other grounds, in the process protecting judge Baldwin’s integrity which would have been severely tarnished.

Getting a judge to recuse themselves is a most contentious proposition a lawyer engages in, in the practice of law. It is a most difficult undertaking. That judge will never be your friend on the other side again. It should not be brought lightly. No judge wants their integrity to be impugned. No judge wants to supply the evidence of their own impropriety by recusing themselves.

One must ask oneself: will this motion serve the interests of justice or will it destroy the reputations of some people un- deservedly? Is it a mere legal stunt by a lawyer or client who simply wants to escape justice? Does the lawyer or accused have the evidence to support this most difficult of motions? Tread carefully.

Judges have other predilections to think about. The Simusamba and Kambwili case will lay it all out for us in the coming months and years. In the process the character and independence or lack thereof of the Zambian judiciary will lay exposed. This is the closest case at the heartbeat of the persona non grata zone called recusal of a judge you will ever come across so far in Zambia. It has the makings of a film script.

The author practiced law for 25 years in Canada and now teaches Criminal Law and Law of Evidence, among other subjects.