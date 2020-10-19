Lungu’s ending will not be different from those of other dictators

There is no time to sit quietly as traits of dictatorship continue to grow, says All Nations Church General Overseer Bishop Timothy Chisala.
As Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu aptly put it recently, “Zambia is in a dictatorial regime, in every sense of the word, except name. When it comes to freedom of expression, freedom of speech, and other elements of democracy, Zambia is a dictatorship regime.”
Bishop Chisala warns that political persecution will continue to grow as the country nears 2021.
“There is a fear of losing power. This fear is imminent. So those on the other side should expect more of this. Today it is Chishimba Kambwili, who is next? There is a danger in trying to remain in power by any means,” warns Bishop Chisala. “While you think, they are acting. We saw this where it started from. Trying to remain in power, those in authority will do anything. It started with the closure of The Post, then came closure of Prime Television. Key voices for the people closed. Now it has come to individuals. So Kambwili is fixed! Who is next? It can be Fred M’membe, it can be Harry Kalaba, it can be Hakainde Hichilema, it can be Felix Mutati with his new party. Anything is possible. That is what the mission of political persecution does to remain in power. There is no perpetuity in leadership. It will surely come to an end one day. You can never be a leader forever, especially these elective positions. Surely, one day you will be out. Even in the Church, we are also removed as leaders at a point. So what are we going to pray for on October 18? What should God do to us when our minds are so evil, simply because we want to remain in power! Treat your friends well, the same way you would want to be treated. Remember our days are numbered in everything we do.”
Pope Francis has spoken of the need for a “revolution of tenderness” and says that world leaders should remember humility lest power lead to their (and others’) ruin.
“Tenderness is the path of choice for the strongest, most courageous men and women. Tenderness is not weakness; it is fortitude. It is the path of solidarity, the path of humility. Please, allow me to say it loud and clear: the more powerful you are, the more your actions will have an impact on people, the more responsible you are to act humbly. If you don’t, your power will ruin you, and you will ruin the other,” warns Pope Francis. “Power is like drinking gin on an empty stomach. You feel dizzy, you get drunk, you lose your balance, and you will end up hurting yourself and those around you, if you don’t connect your power with humility and tenderness. Through humility and concrete love, on the other hand, power – the highest, the strongest one – becomes a service, a force for good.”
The harassment of opposition leaders and their supporters has gone too far to be ignored. Edgar Lungu and his minions’ desire to retain power at any cost is ruining our country and our people in so many ways. Ours is today a country without meaningful freedom of expression and assembly; a country where political leaders in the opposition are not allowed or permitted to meet and talk to the people they are supposed to lead.
This is the worst regime Zambians have ever seen. It’s worse than the colonial regime. Edgar is nothing but a tinpot dictator whose ending will not be different from those of other dictators.
