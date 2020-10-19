PF doesn’t fear competition – Kampyongo

HOME AFFAIRS minister Stephen Kampyongo says the PF government does not fear competition and is not going to run away from its mandate.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Kampyongo, who said he would deal with political violence head on, stressing that Zambia had chosen democracy.

“By no means do we fear competition. It’s democracy that we have chosen. Plural politics will be part of our life for a long time to come. The only plea is that those who want to register political parties must be honest and sincere from the onset,” he said.

Kampyongo pointed to Zambia having more than 50 political parties registered with the Registrar of Societies.

“But the processes are such that when you apply to be registered as a political party, there are procedures. The individuals that are fronted to be office bearers must be screened, to check their credibility because when you are forming a political party, you are forming the party to be a government-in-waiting,” he said.

“So the credibility of individuals is very critical. And people must be free – what is shocking this time is that, you know, people want to hide certain individuals instead of coming out in the open. We have registered political parties of even former members of the PF from the time I came to this ministry as minister – the NDC you are talking about, Rainbow Party, Socialist [Party], and many others. But the unfortunate scenario which we are observing now is where political leaders want to hide their identity. If I tell you the office bearers that we have right now for the Movement for Democratic Change, they are different from what we are seeing…Yes of course in the constitution the interim executive can choose the interim president…Because you know when you are registering political parties, you also prescribe your own rules which are read together with the Registrar of Societies…”

On a UPND youth leader who is alleged to have declared to escort party leader Hakainde Hichilema with a 1,000-vehicle convoy to Mpika where he’s been summoned by police over an alleged attack on officers and civilians, Kampyongo said that would not happen.

“Let them dare it. I challenge them. That little young man will know that it doesn’t pay to just blow hot air. We shall follow him and smoke him out of the little hole where he will be hiding if he wants to be instigating violence as a way of teaching him a lesson and others who want to take that route,” he warned. “Mark my words: I’m not here to talk. I’m here to perform my duties on behalf of the people of ZambiaThe young man must be advised to be a law-abiding citizen. A thousand vehicles? Not under my watch. That won’t happen.”

Kampyongo said there was only one government in Zambia.

“One government under the President of Zambia, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. We are not going to have two governments,” he said. “Elections will be coming next year for the people of Zambia to determine who governs their affairs and those daring and think they’ll do things as they please, they are totally mistaken. And we shall show them this time around. We shall show them that there is government in place and there are institutions of government functioning.”

Kampyongo said the safety of “our people is the mandate we have been given”.

“And my assurance to the people is that we are not going to run away from our mandate. And I think the instructions from His Excellency, the President, who is also the Commander-in-Chief [of the armed forces] is that we shall continue to speak, to preach to our people to be peaceful in diversity,” he said. “We shall continue to do that. But what we shall not continue doing is tolerating that kind of impunity. I’m sure you recall that many people are making reference to group of youths who are alleged to be PF who attacked a police officer and I’m sure you saw the action that we took. We didn’t look at the claimed political standing of the individuals who were behind that. They were arrested and I think the National Prosecutions Authority is dealing with that matter. And the party went further: I must congratulate and commend the secretary general [Davies Mwila] for ensuring that even the party took action to show how we don’t want to encourage lawlessness. That’s how it should be. We must not protect lawbreakers.”

Kampyongo said in the similar vein, “I said it’s like declaring war on the law enforcing officers and therefore, you’ll see that the actions that will be taken now will be quite firm on the perpetrators”.

“We will be quite firm regardless of political affiliation,” he said.

Kampyongo warned PF supporters who are known for using the flag of the United States in their “seemingly lawless activities”.

“The Republic of Zambia has enjoyed very sound bilateral relations with the United States government. Flags are symbols of authority and people must not abuse the usage of these emblems,” he said.

“Those who are defying, I think [PF] secretary general has given guidance on that matter and now my guidance from home affairs is that those people must stop abusing the national colours of the United States of America or risk being arrested and prosecuted for the activities they are doing. It’s a friendly and final warning from this end.”

Kampyongo also warned former police service officers who he alleged had “hired themselves to become security guards and political cadres that the consequences on them for what they are doing will be heavier”.

“It is because we have taken note and we are also following a trend of people who are using underhand methods to acquire firearms, small and large firearms. Arms dealers, we shall be visiting you very soon to do an audit on how you are trading firearms,” said Kampyongo.

“And some of you risk having your licences revoked because we are following very active cases of people doing underhand methods and if there are some of our officers who will be linked to these illegalities, we shall certainly flash you out sooner than later. So we are taking affirmative position and action in the interest of the people of Zambia. As long as we are on tour of this duty, we shall do whatever it takes necessary, within the confines of the law, to ensure that we maintain peace for this country.”