PF has created two laws – Mwiimbu

JACK Mwiimbu has charged that the PF government has created two laws, with one meant to protect only their members.

Mwiimbu has also warned that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in its current form is a danger to the country’s peace.

Debating the ECZ vote in the 2021 budget motion on Friday, the Monze Central UPND member of parliament and opposition chief whip complained that police were not protecting ordinary citizens from PF abuse.

“Madam chairperson, also I would like to bring in and respond to the issues of violence in this country. We are aware that in this country there are two laws: one for the ordinary Zambian, and one for the PF. Whenever the PF commit offences in this country nothing is being done,” Mwiimbu passionately told Parliament on Friday. “And during elections the Electoral Commission is impotent. Complaints have been raised; the Electoral Commission have been saying their hands are tied. We are aware where ministers are being beaten by PF cadres. We are aware where PF cadres have attacked police stations; there’s impunity in this country. We are aware of cadres who are calling themselves America one, commander one and so on.”

He cited several examples of impunity perpetuated by those in the ruling party in collusion with the Zambia Police Service.

“In Lukashya they had press conferences with the [government] Chief Whip here (Brian Mundubile). It was in the media, directing them to take appropriate action. How can you allow impunity to reign in this country just because you belong to a certain political party?” Mwiimbu asked. “Yes, we all want peace in this country, but when other people are allowed to reign and rule with impunity, it is the right of every Zambian to defend themselves when they are attacked. That’s a constitutional provision. And I stand without fear of any contradiction, if the police are not there to defend us, we shall defend ourselves. That’s a fact and that’s the rule of law.”

He reminded the PF about their motion in 2013 where they removed former president Rupiah Banda’s immunity so that he could be prosecuted for corruption.

Mwiimbu said the PF had now turned against their own motion.

“And that is why you even arrested president Banda; you even moved a motion here which you are trying to refuse. That is the impunity which you have. Madam chairperson, we like and we want the Electoral Commission of Zambia to progress,” he debated.

And Mwiimbu said the ECZ has so far displayed a lot of inconsistencies in its pronouncements, making the public doubt its fairness in conducting elections.

“I want to state that the Electoral Commission of Zambia in its current state is a danger to this nation. And I’m going to state why I’m saying so. I’m going to say why I’m saying so. Madam chairperson, I’m saying that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is a danger to the peace of this country because they have been very inconsistent,” Mwiimbu said. “They have been very inconsistent in the way they want to manage elections in this country. You do recall a month ago, the Electoral Commission through the chief elections officer at the Electoral Commission [Patrick Nshindano], held a press conference and told the nation that the current register of voters will be used provided you go to the polling station and verify your particulars.”

Mwiimbu complained about the ECZ’s sudden turnaround on their initial position.

“When the President of the Republic of Zambia [Edgar Lungu] came to this House, when he announced that there will be a new register of voters, the Electoral Commission of Zambia somersaulted like an [American fighter jet] F16 and said that they are cancelling the register of voters,” he said. “What inconsistency! What unprofessional conduct on the part of the Electoral Commission! Madam chairperson, you have to realise that elections in any country are key to the governance of the country. And if you don’t handle it properly you create chaos and anarchy.”

Mwiimbu also wondered why the ECZ was insisting on a new Voters’ Register and the online voter pre-registration exercise when most rural areas could not afford such a facility.

“We therefore call upon the Electoral Commission to handle matters of elections prudently and professionally for the sake of this country. And that’s what we are all asking as interested stakeholders. There is nothing more we are asking. We are asking for a transparent manner of managing the elections,” he said. “… We don’t know why the Electoral Commission is insisting that members of the public who are not able to access internet should register through that platform (online voter registration). Members of the public in Nalolo, in Nabwalya, in Shang’ombo and most of these areas do not have telephone connectivity. What is the problem with having the current register and only allowing people to verify their particulars? What’s wrong with that? Why are we creating a crisis in this country which is said to be peaceful?”

As he concluded his debate, Mwiimbu demanded what he termed Christian answers from Vice-President Wina.

“I expect when her honour the Vice-President comes to respond to take into account the issues I’m raising; bearing in mind that on Sunday (today) we are having prayers. I need a Christian answer. I don’t need a political answer on the floor of the House over this serious matter,” said Mwiimbu.

But in his contribution to the motion, PF deputy chief whip Tutwa Ngulube said the UPND was not a parallel government that they should be threatening state institutions.

Ngulube who is also the ruling party’s Kabwe Central member of parliament wondered why the opposition party was opposed to a new voters’ register.

“All those fake voters we saw in some constituencies, all those dead voters will not come to vote in 2021. Are they telling us that the same people who voted in 1991 have been voting and none of them has died?” asked Ngulube. “We want a new register so that there are no ghost voters like we saw in some constituency in 2016. So, stop threatening ECZ. This time it will be bumper to bumper. The UPND is not a parallel government that they should be threatening ECZ.”