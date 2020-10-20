Chipata court acquits PF’s Jay Banda

SUSPENDED Eastern Province PF youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda yesterday walked to freedom after the Chipata Magistrates’ Court acquitted him of unlawful assembly.

It was alleged that Banda committed the offence in August this year.

Particulars of the offence were that Banda, on August 20 this year, with intent to commit an offence or to carry out some common purpose, jointly and whilst acting together with persons unknown, held an unlawful procession from Chipata’s Protea Hotel to Luangwa House.

It was further alleged that Banda and his alleged accomplices misconducted themselves, thereby causing a breach of the peace.

And today magistrate Boniface Mwala acquitted Banda after the prosecution team failed to prove a case against him beyond any reasonable doubt.

Magistrate Mwala said the ingredient to the offence was that Banda neglected to at least give the police a seven-day notice of the intention to convene a procession.

He said Banda in cross-examination consistently laboured to establish that there was a programme for the youths convened by the Minister of Sport.

Magistrate Mwala said the minister’s programme was exhibited through a video and unmarked ministerial government programme for the youths, adding that this information was not rebutted.

Osborne Ngoma of Lungu Simwanza and Company also represented Banda.

The suspended youth chairperson spent close to 10 days in police detention before he appeared in court.

At some point, Banda fell sick and was admitted to Chipata Central Hospital within the period of his detention.