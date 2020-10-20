Govt wants to stock enough maize – Wina

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says government wants to make sure there are enough maize stocks to respond to the needs of the country.

Gracing the launch of the newly registered Chipata Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday, Vice-President Wina said while the government was eager to allow the export of maize, it was also mindful of the challenge to ensuring local demand was met.

“Yes, government is very eager to allow its people through their business entities to go into maize export and other commodities as well. But currently government has a challenge in ensuring that there are enough maize stocks in the country to respond to the needs of the country, the requirements of the country in-terms of the strategic reserves for the country,” she said. “The President of Zambia Dr Edgar Lungu had indicated earlier in the year that he would like to see the Food Reserve Agency purchase at least one million metric tonnes of maize for strategic reserves for the country.”

Vice-President Wina said apart from human consumption, the maize kept for strategic reserves responded to the needs of farmers in livestock and poultry, among others.

“So, we felt that one million metric tonne will be adequate to meet the needs of the country. But, unfortunately, while this was being arranged, the grain marketers went into the field and entered the market very early,” Vice-President Wina said. “They were able to literally gain all the maize from the farmers, and FRA also went in early but because maybe grain marketers were offering a better price, of course our people went for that. So this was a challenge, government had to act to stop the beneficiaries of Farmer Input Support Programme to sell all their maize to the grain marketers.”

She said the government would consider all concerns from stakeholders in the agriculture sector.

“But perhaps to assure you, currently the FRA Act is before Parliament, being discussed in view of amending it so that all these issues you were bringing on board will be considered to make that perhaps in the next season permits will be given to business houses that want to export,” said Vice-President Wina. “In the final analysis, there is need for us to increase our production and also to examine the issue of the grain marketers. Most of these companies are not Zambian. They know that Zambia produces bumper harvests every year and the grain marketers position themselves right before the season is over, and we heard stories of them buying the maize while it is in the field.”

Earlier, Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice-president for industry and manufacturing Laurian Haangala gave a background of the group.

He said one of the most valuable propositions of ZACCI was to offer potential members of the chamber business leadership and platform to influence policy.