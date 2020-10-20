Minifootball captain calls for discipline

MINIFOOTBALL national team captain Suzyo Mwale is confident that the new sport in the country will grow to greater heights.

Mwale told The Mast Sports that Minifootball has the potential to grow because the executive has put in a lot go promote the sport.

“It is a new sport in the country but it has been around the continent for some time. And I am happy to be among the first people to start the sport in Zambia and be the captain,” he said. “So far, things look good because I have seen that the federation president Shukri Eljaiedi has been pushing things to work. I guess it’s due to COVID-19, otherwise we would have been seeing a lot of things happening. But all in all as the captain of the national team, I am happy with how we are training and preparing for our next challenge.”

He said the sport was more challenging than traditional football.

“This is very different and challenging from football, but if you play Minifootball more, I believe you can have the power over those who play football in terms of skills. This gives room to be creative and think fast as a player,” said Mwale. “I want to grow in this sport, and being the first captain of the national team, I want to win trophies for the country with my team mates once all this COVID-19 issues come to an end. There is no secret in succeeding, all we need to do is to stay disciplined and work extra hard for us to achieve what we want. So, I will advise my friends to stay loyal and disciplined if we are to succeed together.”