PF has destroyed our multiparty democracy

Stephen Kampyongo says the Patriotic Front government does not fear competition. Lies!
Kampyongo should be the last person to say this because he is the most scared fellow in the Patriotic Front. He is very scared of losing power because of the many wrong things he has done and abuses of power he has committed.
If they were not afraid of competition, Kampyongo wouldn’t be using the police to stop peaceful opposition meetings.
Kampyongo knows very well that in a free and fair political contest the Patriotic Front has no chance of winning elections next year. Kampyongo also knows that in a free and fair contest, he would lose in Shiwang’andu to Socialist Party candidate Kapasa Makasa Kalulu – a relative of his. And Kampyongo is not sleeping over this prospect and is doing everything possible to stifle legitimate political competition.
Today every police permit for a meeting has to be directly sanctioned by him. And because of political fear, Kampyongo has usurped police powers. He is behaving as if he is the Inspector General of Police. This is the worst Minister of Home Affairs Zambia has ever had. In the past the Minister of Home Affairs was not known to be in command of the police. Today Kampyongo is all over carrying police duties for which he is not trained just to kill political competition.
Kampyongo says, “By no means do we fear competition. It’s democracy that we have chosen. Plural politics will be part of our life for a long time to come. The only plea is that those who want to register political parties must be honest and sincere from the onset.” Who can Kampyongo fool?
Which democracy have they chosen? They found a relatively strong multiparty democracy and they have butchered it. There’s no meaningful opposition party and leader they are not harassing. There’s no meaningful independent civil society organisation speaking on political issues that they are not harassing.
Kampyongo can today talk about honest and sincerity! Does Kampyongo know what honest and sincerity mean?
The truth is that the Patriotic Front is very scared of effective political competition. They don’t sleep over that.
