Silumbe promises to revive local industries

THE Leadership Movement (LM) has advised Zambians to work hard and develop the country, saying it is only through hard work that development can be realised.

Party president Richard Silumbe told Bauleni residents when he addressed a rally in the area that there would be no one to develop the country but the people themselves.

“The countries where development is booming were once poor like Zambia, but did something different by way of putting good leadership in development and having the idea that development involves people working together,” he said. “These leaders made sure that all the people have something to produce which in turn brings income to develop the country. The current government gave out all the precious metals and land to foreigners who now are abusing citizens. After that they go to the same people that got the precious metals and land to get credit. Leadership Movement will get back all that has been taken away by the foreigners after assuming power in 2021.”

He said the party wanted people to be masters of their own destiny.

“When the people are involved in production, things will be well for the people. All companies that were abandoned will be revamped so that things will be made in Zambia to prevent money leaving the country. The country can only develop if all the people are involved in working activities,” said Dr Silumbe. “Those who will be working wherever they will be working, they will get something. People should be working at any time of the day and the night. Leadership Movement will ensure that all the people have the land on title. All the farmers will be required to have title on their farmland and using the same title, the farmer will be able to get loans.”