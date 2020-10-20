There’s nothing more sacred to Christ than human beings – M’membe

DR FRED M’membe says many Christians have been trained along the Pharisees’ spiritual line of “moralism”.

Reflecting on the just commemorated National Day of Prayer and Fasting, the Socialist Party president said such a notion contradicted the conviction of Jesus Christ.

Quoting several Bible verses, he emphasised that Christ was more centred on confronting life challenges than avoiding them.

“Our way of life is the result of what we believe.

If we consider the Gospel accounts, we can clearly see that Jesus’ spirituality wasn’t one of withdrawal from the world, of moving away from everyday life in order to better serve God, of denying earthly realities,” he said, in a statement issued from Mwika Royal Village in Chinsali. “…Nor was Jesus’ spirituality that of moralism. That is the spirituality of the Pharisees, who turn their moral virtues into a sort of conquest of sanctity. Many Christians have been trained along these lines and lose strength in their faith because they don’t manage to adjust to the pharisaical moralism they seek. God seems to live on top of a mountain, and spirituality is taught as a manual for mountain climbing to be used by Christians interested in scaling its steep slopes.”

He said according to Jesus Christ, there was nothing more sacred than human life.

“Since we are of a fragile nature, we begin our climb over and over again – it is the constant repetition of the Sisyphus legend, rolling the stone uphill. A religion that cares for the supposed sacredness of its objects but turns its back on those who are the real temples of the Spirit is worthless,” Dr M’membe said. “To Jesus’ way of thinking, there’s nothing more sacred than the right to life. A religion that places its patrimonial interests ahead of the demands of justice, life and the people among whom it is inserted is certainly a religion that considers a human being less important than the Sabbath and, like the Pharisees, reverses evangelical priorities.”

He said a human being’s material need, the basic foundation of life, was the most sacred thing for Jesus.

“For Jesus it was impossible to speak of spiritual life apart from the material conditions of existence. There’s nothing more sacred than a human being, the image and likeness of God. The hunger of that human being was an offence to the Creator Himself,” said Dr M’membe. “Watching and listening to the National Day of Prayer and Fasting proceedings a number of thoughts started running through my head. The issue of Jesus and spirituality came to my mind. I started to have deep reflections on what it really means to be a Christian – to be like Christ. I would like to conclude with Romans 13:10: ‘Love worketh no ill to his neighbour: therefore, love is the fulfilling of the law’.”