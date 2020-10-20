We must be careful how we resolve our differences – KBF

KELVIN Fube Bwalya has warned that unresolved political issues can plunge Zambia into chaos.

He described the current political situation in Zambia as tense.

Bwalya is popularly known as KBF.

He is a lawyer-cum-politician, and a long-time member of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) – Trinity congregation in Lusaka’s Rhodes Park area.

On Sunday, Bwalya was the preacher at St’ John’s UCZ in Chimanimani in Kabwe, Central Province.

Democratic Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba and Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Felix Mutati were also present at the church service.

Kalaba was accompanied by party spokesperson Judith Kabemba and other senior DP officials.

Mutati was also in the company of Trevor Simumba, who is the MDC chairman for finance and economic affairs.

Before delivering the sermon, Bwalya invited Kalaba and Mutati to say something to the congregation.

“I’ve been introduced as the president of the Democratic Party. But today I have not come to do politics but to merely pray with you. I was talking with ba KBF that many people only know us as politicians,” Kalaba told the congregation. “They don’t know our other side. When they see us in church, they say ‘oho! Politicians have now started coming to church.’ [But] we are Christians first before we are politicians.”

He added that the Bible says before one goes to the altar, they should first reconcile with their brother.

“Christians should not rush to the altar before reconciliation,” said Kalaba. “We can be from different political parties, but on a day like today – a day of uniting, reconciling – we should promote unity in diversity.”

On his part, Mutati stressed that there should be national unity.

“Today is the day of national prayers – prayer to reconcile. Today is a great day when the nation of Zambia and its people must come as one. There is nothing greater than coming together as one,” said Mutati. “Pray for us, makamaka fwe ba politician (especially us politicians) Tulalufyanya (we stumble). But we get there as politicians because you choose us. So, the responsibility of what we do lies with you. So, choose wisely, because you have power.”

Sunday, October 18, was the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation and this year’s theme was ‘Zambia seeks God’s intervention for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity.’

The day was proclaimed by President Edgar Lungu in May, 2015.

Bwalya titled his homily as ‘how to effect true reconciliation.’

He anchored his sermon on the biblical story of two brothers, Jacob and Esau, as written in Genesis chapter 25.

Bwalya said despite his curriculum vitae, “I’m just as human as you (church members).”

“I have my own weaknesses,” Bwalya, clad in a Men’s Christian Fellowship (MCF) uniform, said.

He noted that as a Christian, “somewhere I read that when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice.”

“But when the wicked man rules, people groan. This is according to Proverbs 29 verse 2. How do the righteous get in authority? The righteous get into authority when godly people like yourselves gathering here leave their chairs, bedrooms and the comfort of their homes to go and vote,” Bwalya said. “You must exercise that right that you have. As a lawyer, somewhere I read of the freedom of assembly, somewhere I read of the freedom of speech, somewhere I read of the freedom of association, somewhere I read of the right to own private property, somewhere I read of the protection against inhuman treatment, somewhere I read of a man’s right to his privacy.”

He said his commentary was derived from the Constitution.

“If we have ifikomo ifi nabelenga (these laws I have read) mu (in the) Constitution, why do we have conflict between and amongst each other?” Bwalya wondered. “Ninshi twakwatila ukukana umfwana nga abena Zambia (why do we have conflict as Zambians) and yet the Constitution guarantees these rights for all of us? In the biblical story of Jacob and Esau, we see two brothers get into a conflict – a conflict which was created and masterminded by the parent (Rebekah).”

He noted that women had influence, except sometimes they did not realise such influence they wielded.

“I implore you (parents) not to practice favouritism among your children because it breeds conflict and enmity,” Bwalya said.

He posed a question to Christians on how they ought to effect reconciliation when they are faced with difficulties.

“How do we, from the biblical perspective, begin to resolve our differences?” he asked

Bwalya defined reconciliation as the restoration of friendly relations that were once broken.

“Reconciliation assumes that there was something but it is broken and it has to be brought back together. Reconciliation assumes that there has been a change from a state of harmony and fellowship to a state of enmity and fragmentation,” he said. “The Bible says do not offer any gift to God nga naukwata ubukali muli iwe (if you have any rage within yourself)…”

He further preached that: “nga ndubulwila nacimyeba nati twalikwata nama (as a lawyer, I told you that we have) rights.”

“I read of the freedom of speech in the Bill of Rights. But this time around, there is a tendency where if others want to express themselves, they are not allowed. They are being suppressed! They are being intimidated!” Bwalya said. “To those who read the Bible like me, they will find that this started a long time ago; in Acts 4 verse 13 to 18… Paul and John went out to preach the Word of God. They were healing the sick, making the lame walk…But they were being intimidated not to preach the Word of God.”

He indicated that it was the same today where some people were not allowed to voice out.

“[There are] a lot of intimidations! How can you reconcile when you are intimidating your colleagues? How can you reconcile when you want to always be winning? How can you reconcile when you are not allowing your friends to be enjoying the freedoms in the Constitution of Zambia?” Bwalya wondered.

He further said before reconciliation, one should know who they are reconciling with and what problem they wish to resolve.

“We cannot talk of reconciliation without knowing who we want to reconcile with. We cannot talk of reconciliation without identifying the person with whom we have a problem,” Bwalya noted.

“In the Bible, Jacob knew the problem he had with his older brother, Esau – that he (Jacob) stole his birthright and blessings.”

He insisted that: “we cannot talk of reconciliation as a nation without knowing the process we need to go through to reconcile.”

“Jacob knew that he had cheated his older brother, Esau. Jacob knew that he had lied to his father, Isaac. Jacob knew that his brother was angry and was ready to kill him (Jacob),” he said, adding that unresolved conflicts could break fellowship with God. “Unresolved conflicts can make us hurt our brothers, sisters [and] our political opponents. Unresolved conflicts can break marriages.”

Bwalya preached that reconciliation begins with the realisation that one has wronged somebody.

“These reconciliation prayers started in October 2015 in this country. But you must empty yourself of pride, of jealousy, envy [and] your past if you really want to reconcile,” Bwalya said. “Reconciliation is the restoration of broken relationship between people, and not between the rain and yourself, not between trees and yourself, not between rocks and mountains and yourself. You can’t reconcile neci muti (with a tree).”

He exclaimed that reconciliation is between people.

“You don’t just say ‘I’m going to reconcile.’ Who are you reconciling with? What is the problem? You can’t reconcile with a building!” Bwalya said.

“So, since 2015 in this country, whom have the politicians been reconciling with?”

He added: “let’s not pretend; tulemona ifilecitika (we’re seeing what’s happening).”

“If we are not careful, we can lead this nation into civil strife. We need skills to understand how to resolve conflicts. We need to understand our political differences,” Bwalya cautioned. “We need to understand the moral compass of this nation called Zambia. Otherwise we can damage the moral character of our nation. Unresolved political issues can plunge this nation into chaos. We must be courageous to face ourselves as politicians and talk man to man.”

Bwalya also cautioned against tribal remarks.

“Tribal remarks [like] aba Bemba nabo niba kabolala fye (Bembas are simply thieves). That can bring problems for us! Aba Tonga nabo batemwa fye ng’ombe (Tongas love just cattle). That can bring problems for us!”

He appealed to politicians and other citizens to strictly guard their remarks.

“We should be very careful with what we say. ‘No! This one can’t rule Zambia.’ We must be very careful with what we say, as politicians. Right now there are racial tensions in America, created by the leadership…” said Bwalya. “As leaders we must be very careful with how we resolve our differences. The political mood in Zambia today is tense because the political leadership is failing to admit that they have problems. The problem is with X, Y and Z. You must identify your problem and then identify with whom you need to reconcile [with].”