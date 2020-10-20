Zambia’s prayer and fasting day; our sacrilege and political deceit

AS if they had resigned to becoming the imperial masters that they had been criticising for, among other things, having used religion as an opium to tranquilise Africans to easily execute their colonisation agenda, our politicians of that time seem to have been motivated by similar ulterior motives, out of which our Christian nation was born, and the rest is history.

As if we do not owe our creator enough remorse for the sacrilege committed by our careless political leaders, to have the entire citizenry clad in sackcloth begging for God’s forgiveness, the spirit of profane doesn’t seem done with us yet as it manifested through President Edgar Lungu this time around.

It was during the wee years of his tenure, when President Lungu seemed to still have had serious desire to see this nation heal from the many wounds that were sustained in the political battlefield, that he came up with this day.

Looking at the divisions that his ascension to the presidency had brought, starting with his process of adoption as PF president up to the time he was declared as the new President of Zambia, the timing of the declaration was very strategic as there could not have been any better time.

In the same style as did late former president Frederick Chiluba when declaring Zambia a Christian nation, President Lungu declared the Day of National Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation at a colourful ceremony held at the showgrounds.

Speaking as if the spirit of Chiluba had been reincarnated in him, President Lungu said all the good things that a peace-longing ear would want to hear.

Among other good things, Mr Lungu said and I quote, “Zambia is now set free from dark forces and will forever remain a blessed and prosperous nation”. And President Lungu said his government would continue to operate on an open door policy where citizens regardless of their status would be able to offer solutions to various national challenges.

With former president Kenneth Kaunda among the notables in attendance, and on hand to bestow blessings on President Lungu, the ceremony looked set to be the turning point that many envisaged.

It was all good, but knowing how a politician can put up an act all for nothing but political expediency, the more critical part of that pronouncement still hang in the balance, as it still remained to be seen whether the President would walk his talk.

After declaring 18th October as a national holiday dedicated to national prayer, fasting and reconciliation in 2015, President Lungu sought to forestall any failures of this day by creating a ministry whose core mandate would be the spiritual aspect of this country.

Pursuant to his 18th October, 2015 declaration, President Lungu inspired a lot of hope in many Zambians when they witnessed a double birthday of a ministry and its minister dedicated to ensure the success of the declaration.

The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs and its minister, Reverend Godfridah Sumaili came into being on 15th September, 2016.

However, we are yet to see the relevance of this ministry and its minister, because the few times she really stood up to showcase the mandate of her designation was when she was heard telling off the South African queen of nudity, Zodwa Wabantu, to only show up when she retires from her career, much to the disappointment of her expectant Zambian fanatics.

Only after a long period of silence amid several divisive national issues was she heard again, though addressing another foreigner again. This time around, she was not only an ordinary man, but Jagaban the Don of power, as he calls himself.

It almost got bad this time around when, infuriated by the comments attributed to madam Sumaili directed at him, Seer 1 almost challenged her to a contest of spiritual superiority, but was quick to brush her aside, albeit with a chilling warning to just receive her pay with silent gratitude and stay in her befitting lane.

As always is the case, some sections of society commended the move as the right one, while others downplayed it as one only meant to create a job for someone as a way of thanking them for, only God knows what.

True to their doubts about the seriousness of the declaration, it did not take long before those that were pessimistic about the chances of it ever going to forestall the politically motivated hatred, were exonerated.

Within six months of the previous day of national prayer and reconciliation, the government was seen asking for Bally’s blood over a forgivable infamous Mongu traffic offence in April of 2017. Really?

How many more citizens have been prosecuted over matters that would not have gone that route had we as a nation really and truly lived up to the declarations of both president Chiluba and President Lungu, pertaining to the country’s position with God?

Maybe the forgiveness and reconciliation meant is the one that we are seeing within the PF, where a youth will walk into central police and beat up not ordinary big people, but policemen and be discharged on a nolle.

Yes, within the PF where they will know the wrongs of one another to the people of Zambia but keep quiet or depending on the gravity of the damage caused, put up a smokescreen of a prosecution process just to completely acquit one another to protect themselves from any future case re-visitations.

I could go on to write a dossier of how we as a country have been a living as an antithesis of what we profess to be, but who does not know it’s a fact?

How do you pray to the God of law and order to heal a nation whose law is no longer blind as it is able to adjust its wrath depending on who is facing it? Otherwise, Kambwili wouldn’t have been convicted at the expense of those whose offenses are of biblical proportions.

We only ask God to do for us that which we desire after doing everything that he calls us to, and if the conduct of our government in recent years is anything to go by, God’s undiluted wrath awaits all the hypocrites that think God is like us Zambians that they can fool at will.

We, Zambians, should wake up and see all these religious declarations for what they really are, lest we are apportioned some punishment for what we don’t really know or understand.

From where I stand, they are the colonial masters’ strategy to pacify our salvation-longing spirits into political subjugation under the guise of religion.

Our leaders and our colonial masters are just in the same WhatsApp group brandishing the same trump card of deceit.

Furthermore, and perhaps more dangerously, they are merely a big sacrilegious scandal, whose consequences could be of national proportions if our God who commands not to mention his name in vain, like we have been doing in Zambia, wanted.

Blind loyalty at times attracts severe consequences and ignorance is a choice most of the times. Our Day of Prayer and Reconciliation may be our biggest shame in God’s eyes until we begin to walk our talk. Let’s do the right thing, shall we?

