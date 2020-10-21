Democracy can’t thrive amid bitterness – Bbabi

SINAZONGWE UPND youth chairman George Bbabi says it is difficult for democracy to thrive in a country where bitterness among political players overrides the spirit of tolerance and love for one another.

Addressing youths in Siansowa last Thursday, Bbabi said there was need to create an environment where democracy was respected.

“It is difficult for democracy to thrive in a country where bitterness among political players overrides the spirit of tolerance and love for one another. Can you imagine that just here in Sinazongwe there are people that are still bitter because they were not adopted in 2016 and others know that even in 2021 they won’t be adopted,” he said. “So now some have even resorted into waging a war of insults on social media against elected leaders who are supposed to adopt them for 2021 elections. Now, where is the sense, you want to stand and you are busy insulting the very people you want to help you?”

Bbabi said it was shameful that politics had made some people not reason properly and always want to use social media to fight those whose reasoning did not stand well with them.

“We all know that to win support from people you have to be on the ground and not on social media making running commentaries, wasting your time. How many people are using smart phones? Do old people like headmen and their people have those phones? We have seen increased levels of bitterness in politics because those seeking public office especially at parliamentary level think they are popular by using social media and when people reject them at the adoption process they get more bitter,” he said. “Here in Sinazongwe we have political failures that think our party UPND has cracked because they know that they are not popular enough on the ground to secure an adoption for 2021. Now that is a sign of not reasoning properly because Sinazongwe is HH [Hakainde Hichilema]’s bedroom, located in the UPND stronghold. And for someone to say it has cracked, where has it cracked? No one can make UPND to crack in Sinazongwe. The party can’t crack just because someone was not adopted.”

Bbabi said democracy would only thrive when those that are not given the opportunity learn to move on and support those given the chance to serve in any capacity.

He urged youths in the area to continue rallying behind their current member of parliament Gift Sialubalo and his team as they make efforts to deliver development amidst economic challenges.