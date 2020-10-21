ECZ is not a ‘dictator’ of elections – Shikapwasha

FORMER information and broadcasting minister Ronnie Shikapwasha says the Electoral Commission of Zambia is not a “dictator” of elections.

In an engagement with International Fellowship for Christian Churches (IFCC) president Bishop Simon Chihana, the former minister recalled that the ECZ has always been an implementer of what political parties involved in elections have agreed upon regarding how elections are to be run.

Lt Gen Shikapwasha, who is also a clergyman, was responding to Bishop Chihana’s Facebook posting which stated that in the 2021 elections, the Church must be the bridge of healing, peace, reconciliation and stability, among other areas.

“I agree with you. I think the Church should first of all engage the Electoral Commission. There seems to be a very high hand with the Electoral Commission. The Electoral Commission is not a ‘Dictator’ of elections. The Electoral Commission has always been an implementer of what the political parties involved in the elections have agreed upon on how the elections are going to be run. Where there are grey areas, these are ironed out with all the political parties. For example, will the Electoral Commission ensure every eligible voter is captured in the current processes?” Lt Gen Shikapwasha asked.

He said an agreement among the parties on what was the best way to carry out voter registration and how to run the elections must be devised.

Lt Gen Shikapwasha noted that there were statements from the ECZ such as “if you do not register electronically this time round, you will never participate in future elections”, but said if this was true then the country was charting a very difficult future.

“Shouldn’t the electronic registration have been well published and taught to the people in rural areas? I believe more work should be done before the 2021 elections,” he said.

“The Church should really play a very neutral godly role rather than a partisan role. I love Zambia.”

And in his write-up, Bishop Chihana said the Church must be the bridge of equity, justice, fairness and unity.

He said the nation must strive to work towards things that shall promote the above virtues in the country during and after the elections.

Bishop Chihana said politics of physical confrontation should come to an end.

He said citizens must encourage the voice of reason.

The clergyman added that candidates of all political parties must engage in issue based campaigns without violence.

“Zambia has been a good example of peace from independence and from 1991 Zambia has been a good example of democracy and this must be maintained,” Bishop Chihana said.

He encouraged meetings of the ECZ with various stakeholders, which must focus on issues of peace and stability, and the handling of ballots.

Further, he said the meetings should discuss fairness in campaign rallies for all political parties without disadvantaging others.

“I would therefore personally advise and encourage the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) as our official body in running elections in Zambia to look into holding consultative meetings with stakeholders such as all political parties, the Zambia Police, the Church and various recognised civil society bodies,” he said.

Chihana said Zambia could remain a beacon of hope, peace, unity and tranquility not only in the region but in Africa and the world.