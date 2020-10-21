Lechwe Trust launches art’s competition

TO commemorate Cynthia Zukas’ 90th birthday which falls in February next year, Lechwe Trust has organised an art competition for upcoming artists in Zambia to recognise the role she has played to develop the country.

The Lechwe Trust has introduced this annual art competition for the first time to promote and encourage upcoming artists in Zambia to take up art as a career.

According to press release by Lechwe Trust Gallery curator Alex Nkazi, this art competition is open to all young upcoming visual artists in ceramics drawing, graphics, painting and sculpture aged between 16 and 30 years.

This is also a rare opportunity for some of the young people in Zambia to showcase their hidden talent in art to the public.

The winners of this art contest shall walk away with K10,000 first prize, K4,000 second prize, while last prize shall be given K2,000.

All those artists wishing to participate in this art competition must submit their art works before November 6, 2020.

Cynthia is the wife of prominent Lusaka civil engineer and retired politician Simon Zukas. She is probably one the most decorated artists in Zambia for her contribution in the development of visual art.

The Zambian painter was born in 1931 in Cape Town, South Africa, where she started her art career, before going to London to train as an art teacher.

Cynthia in 2012 received the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for outstanding contribution in the field of visual arts in Southern Africa, particularly in Zambia.

And back at home, Cynthia has also been a recipient of various national top awards such as the Mama Chikamoneka, the Ngoma Awards and the Zambian Italian Culture Centre for tireless efforts to support and develop art in the country.

And when Cynthia is not busy painting, or cooking as housewife, she enjoys listening to classical music.

At 89, Cynthia still enjoys and manages to drive from their home in Woodlands to the gallery in Rhodes Park.