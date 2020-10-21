Magistrate commits Jay Banda, 4 others to High Court for trial

SUSPENDED Patriotic Front Eastern Province official Emmanuel Jay Banda and four others have again appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on the previous charge of aggravated assault with intent to steal.

Banda, is jointly charged with John Lungu, Maxwell Pito, Morris Silyonde, 27, and Lyford Phiri for allegedly assaulting Allan Mbahwe, a police officer on July 6, 2020.

The five who appeared before magistrate Nthandose Chabala have since been committed to the High Court for trial.

When the matter came up, magistrate Chabala explained the charge to the five which they said they understood but could not take plea as aggravated assault was only triable by the High Court.

After explanation of the charge, State prosecutor Michael Nundwe told the court that he was in receipt of a certificate of committal from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Magistrate Chabala committed the accused to the High Court based on the instructions issued by the DPP.

On October 12, Banda and his co-accused were re-arrested by the police at the Lusaka High Court after the state entered a nolle prosequi in the matter.

The five had appeared in the High Court and denied the charge of aggravated assault with intent to steal before justice Timothy Katenekwa on October 5.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial on October 12, State Advocate Angelica Mwanza told judge Katenekwa that the state could not try the matter as the key witness (Mbahwe) was not before court and that the state could not secure his attendance.

Judge Katenekwa asked where the witness was to which the arresting officer Mubita Mooya informed him that Mbahwe was reported unwell and presented his sick note.

“I wish to inform the court that the complainant in this matter, Allan Mbewe, is unwell. He is an out patient at Zambian Italian hospital. He is unable to walk, both legs and his right wrist are swollen,” Mooya explained.

Mwanza suggested that the accused be discharged so that they could appear at the next court session and answer to the same charge.

“Under the circumstances, we are left with no option but to discontinue the matter for now so that it comes in the next session to allow the victim to get better. We will be discontinuing this matter by way of nolle prosequi with instructions to re-arrest,” said Mwanza.

In his ruling judge Kantanekwa said, “The State has opted to discontinue this matter by way of nolle prosequi. That being the case, the court has no option but to discharge you all (Banda and others). I wish to warn you that such discharge is not an acquittal. In the meantime, you are all discharged and set at liberty.”

Banda and his accomplices were re-arrested immediately they stepped out of court and taken to Lusaka Central Police Station.