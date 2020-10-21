National Day of Prayer and Fasting hypocrisy

UPND called on people attending the National Day of Prayer and Fasting to leave one eye open as they prayed with criminals.
Party secretary general Stephen Katuka says the behaviour of people in the current government does not qualify them as sincere Christians.
“This government has been asking citizens to pray so that when they close their eyes, they have an opportunity to steal and continue with plunder.
Today, I am asking you my fellow citizens please as you pray with these thieves who are not ashamed of themselves, leave one eye open,” says Katuka. “The PF government is using this day to keep Zambians sleeping so that they continue stealing public resources. What else can we say when year-in, year-out, innocent citizens are being attacked for merely exercising their freedom of assembly and movement, opposition political party members are sent to prison for being good campaigners, and many other bad vices are the order of the day. All these things are being done to instill fear in the citizens.”
There’s need to pay attention to perceptions of both claimed morality, actual behaviour, and general hypocrisy.
Across all designations, perceptions of moral hypocrisy seem to be greater to the extent that
moral claims exceeded actual behaviour.
And perceptions of hypocrisy seem to be highest with respect to “devout” and “evangelical”
Christians.
We seem to have Christians who do not incorporate their faith into their daily life. This has both theoretical implications regarding the nature of religious hypocrisy perceptions, as well as real-
world implications for understanding inter-faith perceptions and interactions.
We are told in James 3:1, “Not many of you should become teachers, my fellow believers, because you know that we who teach will be judged more strictly.”
