Ndola mayor urges council to intensify health education programmes

MAYOR Amon Chisenga says Ndola District Health office recorded 39,515 diarrhoea cases that could be indirectly attributed to poor hand hygiene from January to September this year.

And the Ndola City Council working in collaboration with the USAID – Scale up Nutrition Technical Assistant (SUNTA) is scheduled to rehabilitate 50 non-functional communal water points in an effort to reduce the water deficiencies in the city.

Chisenga said this at the commemoration of the Global Hand Washing Day under the theme “Hand Hygiene for All”.

“9,428 diarrhoea cases are from children below the age of five. These figures are alarming and there is need for all of us to understand that hand washing habits form the foundation of our status on being healthy and productive,” he said.

Chisenga said the District Health Office and the Public Health Department of the council should intensify their health education programmes in order to reduce diarrhoea cases.

He said he was hopeful that more stakeholders would come on board to compliment the government’s efforts in bridging various vulnerability gaps such as lack of access to water.

Chisenga said making hand hygiene accessible for all required a multifaceted, society-wide approach, and that such projects would help make that a reality.

He said there was always room to collaborate with the council to provide services to the people.

Chisenga challenged stakeholders to help communities in which they operate to contribute to the achievements of sustainable development.

He advised all shop owners and public places that the provision of hand washing facilities and refuse bins would remain mandatory as a minimum requirement to prevent diseases as well as encourage change in perception and behaviour of communities towards the importance of proper hand hygiene and sanitation.

And Town Clerk Cosmas Chalusa said the local authority had already mapped out a plan to ensure Ndola did not record any cholera outbreaks especially after the onset of rains.

He urged those operating in public places to comply with the health guidelines as the council was ready to ensure prompt collection waste and intensify health education programmes to continuously improve sanitation standards.

Chalusa also advised all stakeholders implementing community based projects to work closely with the council’s public health department to incorporate public health issues in their programmes.

He said this would be key in ensuring sustained change in behaviour towards public health guidelines such as hand washing, proper disposal of waste, and other sanitation issues.