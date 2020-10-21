Political decisions affect women immensely – Pikiti

SOCIALIST Party 2021 aspiring parliamentary candidate for Malole Constituency Margaret Kangwa Pikiti has urged women not to shun politics.

Pikiti, who is also SP secretary of Northern Province and member of the national women’s league, said women naturally have different levels of compassion, which combined or working together with men’s skills can be capable of producing great results for an organisation or country.

“Lack of compassion produced Hitler’s of our history, it also ignores or becomes indifferent to the suffering of the poor. Zambia like many ‘rich’ African countries have high poverty levels, and people struggle to have every day basic needs met. Hierarchy of needs remains at bottom level,” she said. “As women we want justice, equity and peace for all and this can only be achieved by women participating in leadership at various levels. In class girls or women perform just as good as boys or men. Why can’t women transfer this to leadership? Really could you imagine a world or our nation without women in leadership? And as the Socialist Party Women’s League, we urge women not to shun politics.”

Pikiti said women were at the core of community and societal development.

She said decisions made in politics affect women immensely.

Pikiti said women were able to understand communities differently especially that they are the majority caregivers and in many cases bread winners.

“They contribute to the economy. Today we have female astronauts, presidents, engineers to home makers. It would be a drawback to change direction for women by shunning politics. We would be going backwards instead of forward and upward,” said Pikiti. “Women need to be involved in decision making for the country and for the people. Let’s keep moving forward in politics and not let one bad seed spoil the harvest.”