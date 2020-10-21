Political tension in country dangerously high – Sinkamba

THE Green Party will next month convene a summit for heads of political parties to adopt a proposed national electoral platform.

In a statement to various media houses, party president Peter Sinkamba noted that the political tension in the country is “dangerously high”.

He said his observation was acknowledged by the Patriotic Front leadership, and the opposition parties, and was “disgracefully evident” at the summit of heads of political parties hosted by the Electoral Commission of Zambia two weeks ago.

“Frankly speaking, this tension needs to be amicably resolved now, rather than later. Clearly, the framework used by ECZ two weeks ago failed to achieve the objectives. Statements from heads of political parties that attended the meeting spoke volumes on this fact,” Sinkamba said.

He said if the ECZ framework in its current form was sustained, Zambia was likely to witness unprecedented electoral violence and bloodshed post-independence.

He said to avert such a scenario, and being a peace-loving grouping, the Green Party had proposed the setting up of a national electoral platform.

“We propose that the platform should have a legal mandate. To achieve this, we propose that it be established pursuant to Sections 107, 110 and 113 of the electoral process Act No. 35 of 2016,” he proposed.

In addition, Sinkamba said his party was proposing that the platform should have established rules and procedures.

“The proposed rules, once agreed upon and formally adopted by the parties, could serve as the framework of constructive engagement and resolution of disputes in the electoral process leading to 2021 elections and beyond,” he said.

Sinkamba further said the drafted structure and rules of procedure could serve as the starting point to be subject to review.

He added that if all stakeholders were agreeable, the framework could be implemented next month.

“In this regard, the Green Party will be hosting a summit of heads of political parties on Friday, 6th November 2020 to review the proposed framework. The meeting will be held at Tecla Lodge located in the Mass Media area. This is a provisional date, subject to approval by heads of political parties,” Sinkamba said.

He said as the principal institution delegated with the enforcement of the electoral process Act, the ECZ, would be invited to the meeting so that it presents its position on the proposed framework.

“We have since shared the proposed framework with ECZ for review. It is our sincere hope that ECZ and all other stakeholders will support this noble cause,” said Sinkamba./SM