We’ll pick best values from socialism, capitalism – Mulusa

LUCKY Mulusa says the MDC espouses best values from both socialism and capitalism.

Mulusa, an accountant by profession, is the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) secretary general.

On what ideology the recently launched MDC believed in, Mulusa explained that the party would not advance practices from one ideology.

“In terms of ideology, what we are going to have is a combination of the best values from all ideologies. When you say you are a socialist party and you stick to the socialist side…There are other values that are in liberalism, capitalism, for instance, that are good,” Mulusa said in an interview in Lusaka. “[There are values] that are in socialism that are good. All ideologies have got good and bad [values]. For us on the extreme right, we’ll recognise capitalism and on the extreme left we’ll recognise socialism and Marxism.”

He added that: “as you start coming in the middle, the ideologies start mellowing down.”

“We are going to pick the best values from all the six ideologies, in order to create what in development economics is called an overlapping social cosmopolitan disposition,” he said.

Mulusa further mentioned four modes of governance which ought to be critically analysed.

“Number one [mode is] policy. Is your government going to be policy-based? Or is it going to be market-based, like the way the Americans and Europeans are? They are a market-based dispensation of government,” Mulusa explained. “The third one is security-based, the way Israel is. Its governance is security-based; that’s the most important thing in their governance system. The fourth one is sustainability first. If you look at Saint Lucia; Saint Lucia looks at sustainability first, because if they don’t observe good environmental practices, that island can disappear.”

Mulusa pointed out that for Zambia that is in a developmental position, “ours will be policy first.”

“So, in terms of our governance, we’ll be developmental-oriented. Meaning that central government cannot leave everything to the markets; their presence must be big enough to take care of the needy. Probably 50 years from now, we can then surrender it (governance) to the markets,” said Mulusa. “If you look at China, it has a three-legged approach – government plays a very big role, the private sector plays a very big role and a combination of government as well as the private sector. But for us we’ll drive the agenda of a developmental state.”