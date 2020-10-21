World Peace Council supports Nobel Prize for Cuban medical contingent

THE World Peace Council (WPC) has ratified its support for the proposal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical contingent Henry Reeve, in recognition of his historic humanitarian work.

In a letter sent to Norwegian committee of the award president Berit Reiss-Andersen, the international body indicated that “the pandemic of the COVID-19 is another example of how essential international solidarity becomes in the promotion of a just peace and in the relief of the suffering of people during emergencies”.

The letter also explained that the recognition of the work, which was carried out long before the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, was distinguished as the most honest paradigm.

WPC said it “recognised how brave and exemplary the group’s effort is by awarding it the Nobel Peace Prize”.

The Council further explained that currently several Cuban medical brigades were saving lives in 24 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, in 27 African countries, two in the Middle East and seven in Asia.

Signed by its president Socorro Gomes, the letter insists that the work of the Henry Reeve “is crucial in fostering peace in the midst of violent and structural conflicts, and in creating conditions so that people can have their most basic needs fulfilled in conditions of disaster and extreme poverty”.