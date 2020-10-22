Chief Cooma calls for ‘mature’ politics

CHIEF Cooma of Choma district in Southern Province has challenged politicians to practice mature politics befitting the country’s 56 years of independence.

In an interview, Cooma said peace, love and harmony must be the spirit that drive people to run for political office and not violence.

“I’m challenging politicians in the country to practice mature politics befitting 56 years of independence. All we want is to see a situation where politics becomes a game of the mind and not violence,” he said.

The traditional leader said politicians must realise that there is more to the motto of One Zambia One Nation than their selfish interests.

“We need to embrace the spirit of togetherness as a nation regardless of our political differences. We must always remember that we are one and therefore acts of violence, insults and lack of respect for humanity must come to an end. 56 years of independence is not a joke. It means we are getting old hence we must start conducting our politics in a manner that shows that we are matured,” Cooma said.

He called for respect for leaders and urged those still vying for political office to wait for the right time.

“Let politicians engage the citizenry in a sober manner and not to entice them to start rising against each other,” said Cooma.