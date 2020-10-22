Lungu will reap from his violence – Mutembu

LARSON Mutembu has warned President Edgar Lungu that he will reap from the violence that he is meting out on the opposition.

In his latest video recording, the Australia-based clergyman reminded President Lungu about the number of dictators that have succumbed to public pressure and made to account for their actions.

Quoting from the Bible, Mutembu said President Lungu would reap evil since that is what he has been planting.

“Let me tell you that whatever you do, one day you shall reap. There’s no president who has lived as president for the rest of his life. Time will come when he or she will have to step down,” he said. “Look at the great men Africa has ever known. They oppressed their people, but in the end… Is that the legacy you would like to leave, Mr President? Stop violence on your fellow Zambians by PF cadres.”

Mutembu said however good people would think President Lungu is, the reality is that the Head of State is a bad man.

“He may be boasting that he has done this and this, but he has failed to lead the nation. He may be a good man but he has failed. PF cadres have taken over the running of the nation, and the police have failed to bring protection to all Zambians,” Mutembu said. “And so, I’m appealing to the President, even if you want to run in 2021 at least stop the violence from your cadres.”

And Mutembu has warned clergymen in Zambia that God would punish them for siding with the oppressors.

“Now let me speak to my fellow preachers in our nation, and especially those who are aligned to the PF and to President Lungu. Brothers and sisters, it is time for you to repent because you are seeing so much evils being done by PF cadres and you are quiet; simply because PF is coming to your churches giving you money,” said Mutembu. “Let me tell you, the evils that PF is doing, the blood that they are shedding will be upon you. You will be answerable before God. In the Bible, people laugh at Judas Iscariot who betrayed his master because of his love for money. And some preachers in our nation are doing exactly the same. Because of the love of money, they are bowing down to PF ministers when they give them brown envelops.”