Lungu’s govt making Christianity look bad, like a joke – Mfula

IT’S clear that Edgar Lungu’s government is making Christianity look bad and like a joke, Chanda Mfula has observed.

Mfula, the former PF media director, said President Lungu and his team were committed to what he termed as religious fanfare and prayer which stand in contradiction with their intolerance and use of brutal force against citizens.

He said seeing police act violently and in violation of a citizen’s dignity and liberty barely a day after the regime prayed and fasted, was such a tragic piece of irony.

“It’s evident that we have a leadership that has lost its legitimacy. Lungu knows he cannot argue in relation to the economy and good governance. He knows he has failed in the most important areas. Therefore, he has resorted to using force,” Mfula said.

Mfula, also a Sussex University scholar, said President Lungu had equipped the police with heavy equipment and artillery at the expense of public hospitals.

“This is why he has equipped the police with heavy equipment and artillery rather than equip hospitals and stock them with adequate medical supplies. How else do you explain a situation in which expired drugs are procured for hospitals while the police get state of the art equipment for the purpose of violently crushing dissent,” asked Mfula.

“Today, all we hear are arrests and harassment of opposition by the police.”