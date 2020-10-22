No single PF member can make Lungu win the 2021 presidential vote – Mwakalombe

COPPERBELT minister Japhen Mwakalombe says there is no single PF member that can make Edgar Lungu win the 2021 presidential election.

Mwakalombe said the victory of President Lungu could only come through collective responsibilities.

He said this in Lufwanyama during a victory thanks giving rally for the PF candidate in the Chibanga ward by-election.

Mwakalombe claimed President Lungu’s leadership was being accepted by all Zambians because of development.

He said it was good that Copperbelt PF chairman Nathan Chanda and his executive had grabbed the Copperbelt rural from the opposition.

He said there was no single individual that could make President Lungu win elections.

“The party is bigger than an individual. It is the wards, through unity, that win elections. 417 kilometers of roads will be done in Copperbelt rural so all your roads will be done. Boreholes will be sunk just like we promised. Government of President Lungu is now represented here in Chibanga ward of Lufwanyama, so you will have the development that you longed for for a long time, just form women clubs so that you are also empowered to,” said Mwakalombe.

Chanda said respecting the people who voted for the ruling party was key.

“Today, we have come to deliver the message of thanks from President Edgar Lungu for voting for our PF candidate in the recently held Chibanga ward by-election in Lufwanyama district,” he said.

Chanda encouraged the new councillor Evans Chipupu to continue being humble and work for the people.

“Let’s not relax just because we have got councillors in Ndola rural, we need to work extra hard, register our members as voters and obtain NRCs in order for them to vote for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and all PF candidates in 2021. The MP you have is an absent landlord. The UPND MPs do not know good governance because they only listen to their party president at the expense on national interest and development,” said Chanda.

“This should not just end here. Go further and give us the MP for 2021. All the promises that we gave, we will now start working. The PF and President Lungu have now penetrated the Lambaland in Lufwanyama where UPND thought it was their strongholds.”

Former UPND member Gabriel Namulambe said he would deliver Lambaland to the PF.

“Look, when you vote for leaders, they don’t come back but look at this provincial executive, they have come to thank you. This is the leadership that is uniting the province. There is no doubt that Edgar Lungu is winning 2021 general elections. Hakainde Hichilema should learn to respect the President. Ba Hakainde Hichilema had a lot of people to escort him in 2016, but majority of these people he had, all have left him now because of his immaturity, bad style of leadership,” Namulambe, a former Mpongwe member of parliament, said.

“In 2021, Lambaland should not remain behind. In 2021, Mpongwe and Lufwanyama should not remain behind. All the Lambaland should be in a PF suit so that the Lambaland does not remain behind. So the UPND have failed and now complaining about the ECZ. It is not the ECZ that votes, it’s the people of Zambia that will vote.”