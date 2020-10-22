PF entangled in its web of lies, deceit

Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila says he is not aware that the current application of the public order Act disadvantages the opposition.
Mwila says it was not the Patriotic Front that administers the public order Act.
“It is in public domain; we have told our colleagues that let’s support Bill 10, we amend the public order Act. There is no arm-twisting [but] it’s about the political players coming on the table and say ‘okay, let’s agree on this and we should not agree on this’,’” says Mwila. “So, on the public order Act, I’m emphasising, there is need for them to support Bill 10, for us to amend the public order Act.”
This is a glaring contradiction on Mwila’s part. It’s actually a lie, it’s shameless crookedness. In one breadth he is saying he is not aware that the current application of the public order Act disadvantages the opposition and in another he is tying the amendment of the public order Act to the opposition supporting Bill 10. What is Bill 10 trying to amend in the public order Act that currently disadvantages the opposition? And Mwila says he is not aware of how this disadvantages the opposition and is calling on the opposition to support Bill 10 to amend it.
We know Mwila is not that smart politically and otherwise, but this is frightening crass ignorance and dishonesty for secretary general of a ruling party.
There’s nothing meaningful Bill 10 is going to change about the public order Act and its administration.
And Mwila is lying when he says it is not the Patriotic Front that administers the public order Act. Isn’t Stephen Kampyongo Patriotic Front? It’s not a secret that Kampyongo, a Patriotic Front cadre in charge of the police, determines who is given or denied a police permit under the public order Act.
Kampyongo has publicly stated that he is behind the decisions commissioners of police make everyday, giving the example of Charity Katanga. And Kampyongo has not hidden the fact that the police is under his command. He brags about it so often.
We don’t think Mwila is so blind to fail to see that the Patriotic Front is using the public order Act to stifle opposition political activities. He is just being dishonest, but not in a clever way.
And why should the amendment of the public order Act be tied to Bill 10 when it is just simply an Act of parliament that can easily be amended by a simple bill requiring a simple majority? This is how dishonest and crooked people behave! They are entangled in their web of lies and deceit.
