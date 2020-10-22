PF has turned Zambia into a failed State, says Nalumango

UPND chairperson Mutale Nalumango says the ruling Patriotic Front has turned Zambia into a failed State.

In a statement yesterday, Nalumango, a former parliamentary deputy speaker and Kaputa member of parliament, said her party was saddened that the only achievement that the Patriotic Front had made since assuming office in 2011 was to make Zambia slide into a failed state.

“It is worrisome that the country, which was once a very strong economy during the UNIP and MMD eras has now been turned into a laughing stock as it satisfies almost every bench mark set for qualifying as a failed, miserable state!” Nalumango said.

“Our country has undeniably scored in every sphere to qualify as a failed state by the following benchmarks: 1. Failure to conduct free, fair and credible elections. 2. Sharp economic decline. 3. Break down in the rule of law and failure to follow the due process of the law when dispensing justice. 4. The rise of factionalised elites, the deterioration of public service and delegitimisation of the state has led to a fragile state that is under the high warning phase of the wellness of its people.”

Nalumango said now Zambia had a regime that does not have respect for human rights and freedoms of association, assembly, speech, press, expression and movement, which in turn had undermined the principles of democracy.

She said high economic inequality; severe economic decline as well as the mounting demographic pressures and tribal, ethnic conflicts and state sponsored terrorism had compounded the situation.

“We have also witnessed a sharp rise in corruption by government officials; lack of accountability and transparency in the use of public resources as well as the non-provision of public services has also led to massive misery and bitterness among the country’s citizenry,” said Nalumango.

“And at the current 41 ranking on the Fragile State Index which is high warning phase, we can only say Zambia’s economic fortunes have dwindled beyond what the people of Zambia can afford.”