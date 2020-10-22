Police treated Kambwili’s wife in a cruel, inhuman and degrading manner – HRC

THE Human Rights Commission says the Zambia police treated Chishimba Kambwili’s wife in a cruel, inhuman and degrading manner when they were apprehending her at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court premises in Lusaka on Tuesday.

And the commission says it is regrettable that acts of police brutality against individuals continue unabated and are somewhat increasingly becoming the new normal during crowd management.

It adding that: “Such impunity has resulted in numerous cases of gross violation of human rights, including the right to life through extra-judicial killings of citizens at the hands of police officers.

Police arrested Kambwili’s wife Carol and her daughter Chanda after beating them.

When the duo went to attend Kambwili’s appeal hearing at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, police denied them entry.

When they insisted that they should enter, police officers immediately descended on them, mercilessly beating them up.

They were bundled into a police van and taken to Kabwata Police Station where they were detained.

One of Kambwili’s lawyers, Christopher Mundia, confirmed the two arrests.

“Yes, I can confirm that Mrs Kambwili and her daughter Chanda have been arrested. Mrs Kambwili has been charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace. And Dr Kambwili’s daughter Chanda has been charged with assault on a police officer,” he said. “Puzzling as that may sound, my clients have sustained substantial injuries. And, in fact, if there’s anybody who has been assaulted in the equation today, it’s them. I do not know why the police had to be so heavy handed with them, especially that they are two defenceless women. But, from what I gather so far, they were told that they could not see…Mrs Kambwili could not see her husband and Chanda Kambwili could not see her father. So, that is the reason why police were so brutal with them.”

Mundia, however, said he could still not understand why the two women could not be allowed entry into the court premises when that was a public place.

“They could not allow them access into the court premises. I do not know why that is the situation, especially that these are public hearings, any member of the public can attend these hearings; so, it’s quite surprising. Obviously they’re very distraught, they’re very disturbed at the turn of events, especially with the violence that was used against them by the police,” said Mundia. “At the moment we’ve been advised that the arresting officer is the officer-in-charge at Kabwata Police Station, so I think he’s still at the Magistrates’ Court premises, so I will be heading back there for the bail application. So we’ll pick it up from there…. So, if the police decide that they want to take the matter to court, we’ll receive our instructions and I’m sure we’ll put up a robust defence like always.”

In a statement HRC spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya said the Zambia Police Service treated the Carol in a cruel, inhuman and degrading manner when they were apprehending her at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court premises in Lusaka.

He added that acts of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment of individuals or suspects were absolutely prohibited under Article 15 of the Constitution of Zambia, Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia and under International Human Rights Law.

“Therefore, the State violated Mrs Kambwili’s right to protection from inhuman or any form of ill-treatment regardless of the alleged offence she may have committed. Further, the Commission considers the police action against Mrs Kambwili to have been excessive and disproportionate to her alleged action. Police action was not only unlawful and a violation of human rights but unnecessary, unreasonable and unjustifiable in a democratic state such as Zambia in which human rights are supposed to be respected and protected,” he said.

“There are no circumstances under which acts of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment of suspects are justifiable. Such acts are universally absolutely prohibited and Zambia should not be seen to be among Pariah States where respect for human rights is concerned,” Muleya said.

He indicated that the HRC was not in any way against the maintenance of law and order as that was a constitutional mandate of the Zambia Police Service, which was also central to the promotion and protection of human rights and freedoms.

Muleya, however, said the HRC’s point of departure was when the police engage in acts of human rights violations.

“The police can still be firm and effective in executing their mandate without being brutal against suspects, particularly unarmed, defenseless and vulnerable individuals such as women and children. It is regrettable that acts of police brutality against individuals continue unabated and are somewhat increasingly becoming the new normal of police operations during crowd management. Such impunity has resulted in numerous cases of gross violation of human rights, including the right to life through extra-judicial killings of citizens at the hands of police officers,” he said.

“The commission calls upon the Government, which has the trio primary obligation of respecting, protecting and fulfilling human rights, to demonstrate leadership towards ending acts of police brutality which are giving a wrong impression that Zambia is steadily becoming a police state,” Muleya said.

He remind both the State and Non-State Actors that under no circumstances were acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment permissible under both national and international human rights laws.

“Therefore, such acts reflect the extent to which the rule of law, constitutionalism and human rights are being violated. Zambia is a party to the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. The Government, therefore, has an obligation to prevent such acts and/or punish perpetrators of such acts to end impunity, and also take remedial measures in protection of victims,” said Muleya.

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby has also condemned the treatment of Carol by police officers.