AVIC complains of thefts of materials at new Ndola airport project

AVIC International Zambia has complained of serious theft of materials at the greenfield Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola.

And Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe says the Civil Aviation Authority is a toothless institution.

AVIC senior consultant Lei Yingqi told the CAA board during the tour of the airport under construction that there is serious theft of materials.

Lei said he was worried about the continued theft of materials, which was detrimental to progression of works at the US $397 million aviation project.

In June this year, Lei reported theft of some cables on the site to deputy secretary to cabinet Patrick Kangwa, who toured the project then.

He said despite engaging surrounding communities, employees and police on the matter, ‘unpatriotic people’ have continued breaking the wire fence and haul building materials including power generators.

“Some kind of stealing is happening here. I have tried working with the police and surrounding communities but the matter has persisted, unfortunately. Unfortunately, most of the materials being stolen are imported ones,” Lei complained.

But Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga, who was part of the tour, said there was need to enhance internal security before talking about the police.

She, however, assured that police would be ready to arrest such people provided they were furnished with adequate information.

Katanga urged management at the new airport project to properly furnish her office with employees’ details so that her officers could easily follow up matters.

“These people are supposed to be searched as they enter and exit the premises. I urge Mr Lei and his group to ensure that employees here are properly vetted by our office. Sometimes when they are sacked for one reason or the other, they come back to steal,” said Katanga.

And CAA acting board chairperson Patrick Nswana expressed satisfaction with the quality of works by the contractor.

Nswana said the authority had confidence in the contractor and consultants who were attached to undertake the works.

“We are very pleased with what we have seen here. We only hope the contractor won’t do bad works when winding up, they should continue doing good works like this,” said Nswana.

Earlier, Nswana bemoaned the increased levels of encroachment on pieces of land near the airport.

He said encroachment on aviation facilities was a threat to security.

Nswana said if left unchecked, the authority would have no room to expand aviation facilities and also to do other vital installations because all the pieces of land would be taken.

“We are here to look at our infrastructure and equipment which were not being used due to lock downs, but we are worried about levels of encroachment on our pieces of land,” said Nswana.

But during a courtesy call earlier, Nundwe said CAA was a toothless institution.

Nundwe said CAA has not been proactive in protecting its pieces of land housing various aviation facilities.

He wondered why the authority was still in the comfort zone while the anomaly grew from strength to strength.

“We have the responsibility to protect every single equipment and infrastructure because these are delicate facilities,” said Nundwe. “You are a toothless institution. You need to be firm and solid in protecting land around the airports.”