KAMANGA WILL BE RE-ELECTED – CHIPANGO

ANDREW Kamanga will be re-elected at the next FAZ elections, unless his opponents unite and only field one candidate, says Keegan Chipango.

And Chipango, a former FAZ executive committee member, has appealed to the government to reinstate FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala in the police service for the sake of unity in football administration.

In an interview, Chipango said if those seeking election to the FAZ highest office remain divided, the elective general conference would just be an academic exercise to just fulfill constitutional requirements.

“Kamanga enjoys support and unless there is only one candidate against him, it will be a forgone conclusion and merely an academic exercise in order to just fulfill constitutional requirements, otherwise Kamanga has already won…my apologies if I have stepped on peoples toes. But it is in my nature to state things the way they are. Unless they unite and field one candidate, let’s forget, Kamanga has already won,” Chipango said.

He added that Zambia does not need FIFA or courts of law to help resolve football administration problems.

Chipango appealed for clemency for anyone that had been disciplined by either FAZ or government.

“We need sanity in the area of football administration…my appeal is for government to reinstate FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala in the police service and FAZ to forgive all those banned from football administration,” he said.

Chipamgo indicated that it was only in unity that Zambia could be able to qualify to the African Cup of Nations or the World Cup.