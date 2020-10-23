The 2021 national budget: for elections or for economic recovery?

[By Maka Tounkara]

On Friday, 2 September 2020, Minster of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presented the 2021 national budget to the National Assembly. The budget, which is simply detailed estimates of revenues and expenditure that the government hopes to follow in a given year, has attracted all manner of analyses and comments that range from casting aspersions to its potential to stimulate economic recovery. In this article, I bridge these two positions to examine the extent to which the budget is meant for the 2021 general election, on the one hand, and what might be termed as an election budget or political cycle budget. I also discuss the potential impact of the budget on economic recovery, given the ravaging effects of inconsistent policies, poor debt management, and the COVID -19 pandemic.

To start with the basics, an economic recovery is a period through which a country undergoes a process of economic healing, adaptation and adjustment. It is characterised by increases in economic growth and a reduction in unemployment. It is generally agreed that Zambia’s economy is performing poorly, thanks to a combination of government wastefulness, corruption, incompetence, inconsistent policies especially in the key mining sector, huge public debt and adverse climatic conditions. To reverse the spiral, the Minister of Finance has proposed in the 2021 national budget an expansionary fiscal path on priority areas that he thinks would spur economic growth. The most notable of these that has received the largest budget increase of at least 412.7 per cent is the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), whose allocation has increased from about K1.1billion in 2020 to K5.7 billion in 2021. However, there are legitimate concerns whether such a huge increase will stimulate economic recovery and generate decent jobs. There is ample and irrefutable evidence that suggests that salaried urbanites and rural privileged individuals account for the large proportion of the growth of emergent farmers in Zambia. Therefore, this raises serious doubts and questions about the potential of FISP as a driver of broad-based economic growth and poverty alleviation. Moreover, many believe that such fiscal extravagance towards FISP is a ploy to loot for the 2021 general election, both by political bribery to the farmers and direct financial fraud where most of the monies will largely end up in the pockets of the political elite and their surrogates. More importantly, it boggles the minds of many on how FISP will help steer the economy from the projected negative growth of 4.2 per cent in 2020 to a positive growth of at least 1.8 per cent by the end of 2021.

Zambia’s unsustainable debt position makes it extremely difficult to revamp the cash strapped economy. Also, the government’s debt management strategy is weak because of investor’s low appetite for government securities and the fact that some bondholders will refuse to accept the suspension of interest debt repayments. Thus, the government will have to vary funds away from capital projects to service both domestic and external debt which are expected to increase by 45 per cent and 32 per cent respectively in 2021. The external debt service payments will in turn adversely affect the volatility of the exchange rate and further increase the cost of goods owing to the fact that Zambia is an import-dependent economy. Given the absence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a lender of last resort and the possibility that the recession is likely to last at least a year, it is unclear where the government will find funds for capital projects with the potential to revive the economy while servicing the debt.

It is evident that the proposed 2021 national budget is expansionary and consumption oriented because it attempts to increase spending to gratify the median voter despite the potential post-election risks of macroeconomic vulnerability as well as the adverse impacts on fiscal sustainability. Being an election year, government consumption will definitely increase in 2021 through supplementary budgets or the varying of funds away from capital projects and other programmes. This will in turn exert inflationary effects and widen the fiscal deficit, making it extremely difficult to reduce inflation and the fiscal deficit to single digits of 6-8 per cent and 9.3 per cent respectively, and further diminishing the prospects of rebounding the economy.

There were expectations that the health budget will significantly increase in the 2021 budget because of the Covid-19 pandemic which is expected to adversely affect the first six months of 2021. It is difficult to believe that health is a priority area because the proposed health budget allocation as a percentage of the total budget has decreased from 8.8 per cent in 2020 to 8.1 per cent in the 2021 budget. The same can be said about the proposed allocation towards education whose share as a proportion of the national budget has decreased from 12.4 per cent in 2020 to 11.5 per cent in 2021. In real terms, the double-digit inflation entails that a significant decrease in the allocations towards the health and education sectors will seriously diminish the efforts to improve the quality of life and livelihoods.

Economies that have healed from a recession have relied heavily on the private sector participation. The government was supposed to target specific local business in strategic sectors with the potential to create employment. For example, selective interventions and market incentives by the South Korean government and the implementation of pragmatic policies allowed private sector firms such as Samsung to be a player in rebuilding the South Korean economy. In a recession, creating an enabling environment and financial support to credit-constrained businesses can help prevent stagnation. Unfortunately, the 2021 budget lacks deliberate targeted strategies to help local private business with the potential to steer the country towards economic prosperity.

The proposed 2021 national budget ignores the painful post-election fiscal adjustments. There will be excruciating fiscal retrenchments in the form of higher taxes and cuts in government spending and investment. This is because, notwithstanding the ravaging effects of Covid-19 that are expected to spill into 2021, the economy would not have recovered sufficiently to allow revenue mobilization efforts that would offset the fiscal extravagance that the 2021 national budget proposes in an election year. Thus, the 2022 fiscal policy will be very conservative and at the cost of economic growth and employment creation.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will likely not come on board until after the 2021 elections because the government is fully aware that an IMF program in 2021 would subdue the size of the political budget cycle by controlling the government’s appetite to significantly adjust fiscal policy for purposes of wining an election. The fiscal extravagance proposed in the 2021 budget risks depleting Zambia’s fiscal buffers, worsen macroeconomic vulnerability post-election and limit the country’s ability to cushion itself against external shocks.

Maka B Tounkara is a Lecturer in Economics at the University of Zambia. Educated at Oxford, he researches climate change, fiscal and monetary policy, and structural transformation in low carbon settings.

tounkarabundamaka@gmail.com