Yengatech Ltd distances itself from Bill 10 bribery

YENGATECH Limited, a company accused of attempting to bribe UPND members of parliament to support Bill 10, has trashed the accusation.

Lusaka businessman Danny Yenga owns Yengatech Limited.

On Wednesday, a combative online site called Koswe reported that President Edgar Lungu had engaged ‘a corrupt’ firm called Yengatech Limited to buy opposition members of parliament Bill 10.

Deflating the impression, Yengatech Limited representative Emmanuel Chisanga branded the Koswe allegation as groundless and spiteful.

He stated that at no time was Yenga or Yengatech Limited engaged by President Lungu, any one from the government or the PF, “with an intention to bribe any member of parliament to support Bill 10 or any other Bill, for that matter.”

“We wish to inform the general public that the story carried by Koswe online media alleging that President Edgar Lungu has engaged Yengatech Ltd, a company owned by Mr Danny Yenga, to bribe opposition UPND members of parliament to support Bill 10 is false, baseless and extremely malicious,” Chisanga said, in a statement yesterday.

“This is the work of the enemy whose intention is to malign Mr Yenga, taint the professional standing of Yengatech Ltd and bring the name of the Head of State into disrepute and public odium.”

He exonerated Yenga as a renowned businessman who had been doing business for a very long time: “in a clean and professional manner, in line with the laws of Zambia.”

Chisanga noted that Yenga and his company conduct business in accordance with best business practices, devoid of any fraud or favours from anyone.

“We wish to confirm that our legal team is studying the matter and appropriate action shall be taken to redress the situation accordingly,” stated Chisanga.