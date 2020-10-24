DEBUT BRACE ENERGISES KANGWANDA

YOUNG star Albert Kangwanda was the hero coming from the bench to score a late brace that helped the Milutin “Micho” Sledojevic drilled Chipolopolo side come from behind twice to beat Ethiopia 3-2.

Kangwanda of Zanaco football club says the two goals he scored in his debut for Chipolopolo as a young star, has given him more energy to fight for a place in the national team.

“Yesterday [Thursday’s] game was my first for the national team and being my first game, there is always that anxiousness like what do you want to do for the country and going into the game, I went in with morale, with high hopes that I should do something for my nation and God led me through and gave me the two goals,” he said.

“Those two goals mean a lot to me and looking at the competition in team, there are very big players, it’s a motivation for me as a player on myself being that I am young and still learning. It is something to boost my confidence and morale.”

Zambia created a lot of scoring opportunities but the team failed to convert them into goals.

Kangwanda said the team needs to be clinical.

“We created a lot of chances and we didn’t convert, so going to into the next game, we just have to be clinical in terms of finishing and we work as a team, we push together, we attack together and defend together,” he said.

“These matches are very important to us, they are keeping us in shape. We are having international friendlies that have a lot of intensity, it is kind of difference with the style in the super league and internationally, so it is a very good set up.”

Kangwanda said the team was now coordinating well.

He hopes to make a cut for the squad that faces Botswana.

“The coordination in the team is getting stronger everyday and we are starting to work as one and there is improvement looking at the first games we played and the game we played yesterday (Thursday), there is progress which is good for us,” said Kangwanda.

“My target is that I want to make the CHAN and the Botswana squad, I want to push harder, you know this is like my grade one of school in football, so for me to be in university I need to push harder for me to be in the Botswana squad as well as CHAN squad.”