WE’VE NO FEAR FOR NKANA – CHILUFYA

WE have no fear of Nkana’s pedigree going into the Charity shield final, Indeni coach Dabid Chilufya has declared.

The 2020-21 Atlas Mara sponsored shield takes place this afternoon at Arthur Davies stadium in Kitwe featuring MTN/FAZ Super League champions Nkana and Eden University National division one champions Indeni FC.

The Charity Shield signals the commencement of the Zambian Super League.

Speaking ahead of what promises to be an exciting fixture, Chilufya, a former international player, said he was very confident about his team’s showing in today’s game against a team of Nkana’s pedigree.

He said the fact that Nkana had won a record 13 league titles could instill fear but not in his team as he had enough players that would face the opponent with confidence.

“We are preparing very well, looking at what we did in Lusaka, it shows that the team is on the right track. The team is set for the game. If you say we are playing a team that has won the league 13 times, it will give you fear, but what I know is that not all the players who are at Nkana won the title 13 times. I am not looking at the 13 times, I have the confidence,” said Chilufya.

Indeni captain Joshua Titima said his team was ready for the game, emphasising that there is serious team spirit in his camp.

However, Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga said he had told his new players that playing for Nkana means winning every game, adding that the players understand the importance of starting the season with a win.

“The supporters of Nkana want to win and the players know that playing for Nkana there is always winning. So there is nothing like excuses, we have to work hard, that’s why we have been psyching our players,” said Chabinga.

Nkana captain Idris Mbombo was bullish about chances of winning the trophy saying the objective is just to win.

“We have to make sure that we do our best. When you are going to play the final, you just have to make sure that you win it. No one goes to play a final with a mind of not winning it. We are going there to win,” he said.

The match kicks off at 15:00 hours and will be played behind closed doors.