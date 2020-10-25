FAZ’S HOPE FOR SUCCESSFUL FIFA MEETING HIGH

FOUR days remain before the long awaited FIFA, Football Association of Zambia and aggrieved party meeting over the FAZ electoral process.

Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka are the aggrieved party in this matter.

The Zoom meeting that was scheduled for last September failed to take off despite government, through the Ministry of Sports, FAZ and FIFA being ready.

The meeting collapsed because the aggrieved failed to join in the Zoom meeting as they had written FIFA asking the world football governing body to postpone the meeting and clarify who should attend.

However, according to sources, FIFA is yet to respond to the aggrieved party regarding who should attend the meeting.

But FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said his executive hopes the meeting with FIFA and the affected goes through this time around.

“The meeting with FIFA, I think we were supposed to have that meeting on 1st of September, we were (FAZ) ready but unfortunately our colleagues didn’t come through, they indicated that they were not ready and I think at that point FIFA gave an indication that the meeting will be held on 30th October which is next Friday,” he said.

“So we hope that this time round everyone will be ready to attend because FIFA said the agenda they circulated to invitees remain valid. So we hope that we can get through with that meeting next week on Friday.”

He all was set or the Zoom meeting.

“It’s still a Zoom meeting and we expect everyone to be ready because we’ve had two months of extra time as it were,” he said.

Damiano Mutule’s phone went unanswered when contact for comment.