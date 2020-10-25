Fuel shortage on the C/belt a sign of govt incompetence – AJUDE

ACTIVISTS for Justice and Development (AJUDE) say the shortage of fuel on the Copperbelt is a sign of government incompetence.

And the shortage of fuel in parts of the Copperbelt has persisted.

AJUDE national coordinator Bennie Muyangwa said the Minister of Energy Metthews Nkhuwa had failed to run the sector.

Muyangwa said this on AJUDE radio programme on SUN FM radio in Ndola on Friday.

He said the concerns of the truck drivers could have been addressed a long time ago without them resorting to strikes.

“Government is entirely to blame for its incompetence. The minister and government should do the right thing. If they delay, they are making people suffer, these our friends need to take their children to school. K1,500 surely and no one can survive with this. No one can be put on the spot here apart from government. Unions said they were waiting for the government. So the truck drivers will continue to suffer. Government says they have fuel but there is no one to bring the fuel,” Muyangwa said.

“Truck drivers are neglected yet they are the drivers of the economy. Let us do the right thing at the right time. What relevance it is that you go and pray and yet you come back to see the truck drivers continue in their misery?”

He said the government should immediately look for ways to address the pending crisis.

The tanker drivers’ strike has reportedly caused petrol shortage at gas stations in some parts of the Copperbelt.

Ndola, Kitwe and Luanshya are some of the towns that have a shortage of petrol and diesel.

This forced motorists to panic as most fueling stations did not have the commodity.

The Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia said most of their members’ fuel tankers were loaded with fuel but were threatened by truck drivers who are protesting.

PTAZ secretary general Benson Tembo said protesting drivers were targeting petroleum tanker drivers.

He said most of the tanker drivers have opted to move with police escort, which has become a cost on transportation.