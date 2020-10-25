Headline Matters with Chambwa: Sad birthday

Yesterday was Zambia’s 56th Independence Day. This country has grown. Actually, 26 years older than me! Zambia has grey hair now. But this achievement, in age, has not come on a silver platter. There were sacrifices by founders of this country. And there have been numerous limitations by resultant governments.

Zambia is 56 years old not by happenstance. Her leaders and ordinary people have been tactful at nurturing. That’s why we are here today – the conditions have been favourable.

To have this country intact, with a happy people, by 2070, we need leaders with limitations. And now that the country is as indebted as a poor drunkard in Katuba, we need to even sacrifice more as a people. Leaders who specialise in larceny and threats are not what 56-year-old Zambia needs. If anything, this country is running out of what its leaders can steal. Land (forests), gold, mukula trees, wildlife and whatever you are thinking about have been pilfered.

Are we thinking about what today’s two, three, five year olds will find in 60 years from now? The others left legacies of sacrifice and tolerance. Thumbs up to them! Others have baked a legacy of threats and larceny. F word and SAD 56th birthday Zambia! But there is still a loyal grouping that prays for your 100th birthday, as a flourishing democratic country. How are you feeling, Zambia? Democracy melted, close to a decade ago. Threats can be tiring, draining!

