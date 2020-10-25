MIBS awaits response from Ministry of Justice on approved Media Council Bill

THE Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services has expressed concern that laws impacting on media freedom are too many.

And information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga says journalists some times forget that ethics exist everywhere and just want to focus on their own interests.

The ministry’s media development director Modern Mayembe said during the political parties, police and media seminar that the concern of the ministry was that violation of laws attract heavy penalties.

Mayembe said these laws were in different ministries.

He named the laws that limit freedom of the media in Zambia as the Constitution of Zambia Act, Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia, the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, the Criminal Procedure Code, Chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia, the Printed Publications Act, Chapter 161 of the Laws of Zambia, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Act, Chapter 154 of the Laws of Zambia, the Independent Broadcasting Act No. 17 of 2002, the Juveniles Act, Chapter 53 of the Laws of Zambia, the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016, the National Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Act, Chapter 12 of the Laws of Zambia, the Copyright and Performances Rights Act, Chapter 406 of the Laws of Zambia and the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012.

He named others as the State Security Act, Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia, the Defamation Act, Chapter 68 of the Laws of Zambia, the Contempt of Court (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Chapter 38 of the Laws of Zambia, the Persons with Disability Act No. 6 of 2012, the Prisons Act, Chapter 97 of the Laws of Zambia, the Zambia Security Intelligence Service Act No.14 of 1998, the Preservation of Public Security Act, Chapter 112 of the Laws of Zambia and the the Citizenship of Zambia Act No.33 of 2016.

He said media freedom/freedom of the press implies that all people should have the right to express themselves in writing or in any other way of expression of personal opinion or creativity.

Mayembe said media freedom was not absolute and cannot reasonably be expected to be absolute.

He said it was limited by the individual rights of others and public welfare.

Mayembe said the State protects individual rights and public welfare by enacting laws to protect individual rights and public welfare.

He said there were laws that limit media freedom for the purposes of protecting individual rights and public welfare.

He said the State, through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, was facilitating a process that provides an alternative route of dealing with journalists who come in conflict with the law in the course of doing journalism work in Zambia.

He said the alternative route was the formation of a professional body for journalists, which shall have a council where alleged violations of the law would be adjudicated.

Mayembe said this was a model being used by other professionals and was working well.

“Instead of journalists being subjected to the criminal and civil justice system, they will be subjected to the disciplinary procedures of their own council,” he said.

He said only journalists or media practitioners who would not be members of the professional body would remain subject to the existing criminal and civil procedure.

Mayembe said only media houses that would employ practitioners that would not be members of the professional bodies would be subject to the existing sanctions like suspension or cancellation of broadcasting licences when their employees violate the law.

He said the Technical Working Group had produced a layman’s bill and the ministry had sought Cabinet approval to draft the Bill.

Mayembe said approval had been granted and the Ministry of Justice has been requested to draft the bill.

“We are waiting for the Ministry of Justice to give us feedback,” said Mayembe.

And Malupenga said journalists want to feel like freedom of expression had no boundaries.

Malupenga said freedom of media did not mean that the media could say anything as it pleased.

He said freedom of expression had limitations and no one could just say anything about the other.

Malupenga said the ministry had a meeting last week with the US Embassy’s David Young and when the issue of closure of media institutions was raised, an example was given of CNN which was very critical of US President Donald Trump and they never call him a fool or stupid.

He said journalists as communicators need to be truthful.

And answering a question on whistle blowers, Malupenga said a whistleblower does not need to call for a press briefing as there was a process where he or she could go to the Anti Corruption Commission and present their case.

He said whistle blowing was guided by the law.

Malupenga said a whistleblower was supposed to do the job quietly and not in the open as being reckless could endanger the lives of other people.

He said some cases were lost because whistle-blowers go the media first and the people involved get alerted.

UPND media director Ruth Dante complained about the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation’s lack of presentation from other political parties and the public.

But Malupenga said if people felt that they were not being covered, they could refer to the ZNBC Act and engage the national broadcaster and if they still feel aggrieved, they could go to court.