Miti tells ‘partisan’ public officers to resign by Nov 30, 2020

SECRETARY to Cabinet Simon Miti has given public officers who have become actively engaged in partisan politics not later than November 30 to resign.

In a circular to all public officers, including those serving in foreign missions, quasi-government grant-aided institutions and State-owned enterprises, Dr Miti said those who have ambitions to participate in future elections, and in particular the 2021 elections, must indicate in writing and state their informed decision to resign from public service.

He said this was intended to protect the integrity and impartiality of the public service as it implements government programmes before, during and after the elections.

Dr Miti said appropriate actions would be taken for failure to adhere to the directive.

“It has been alleged and generally observed that a number of public officers have become publicly engaged in partisan politics. This has not only affected their performance to provide public service but also goes against Public Service code of ethics,” Dr Miti said.

He said adherence to the code of ethics was key to public service delivery as it supports the achievement of a vision of excellence in terms of the values that public officers ought to embrace and observe at all levels, in their service to Zambians.

Miti said public officers had a very important task of providing a service and executing government programmes to achieve national development goals.

“This calls for upholding a high levels of integrity and values enshrined in the code of ethics. It also calls for high levels of trust, honesty, accountability, stewardship and selflessness,” he said.

Dr Miti added that public officers must therefore always consider public interest in their decisions and actions.

“They are expected to carry out their roles and responsibilities with dedication and commitment to the public,” said Dr Miti.

The circular was copied to all chief administrators in the Judiciary, National Prosecution Authority, Clerk of the National Assembly, senior private Secretary to the Vice-President, Director General, office of the President (Special Division), and the Inspector General of Police.

It was also copied to all service commissions, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Public Protector, Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and the Human Rights Commission.