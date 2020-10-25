Musukuma urges Zambians to unite in 2021 against economic slavery

SOCIALIST Party Chawama Constituency 2021 candidate Ntazana Musukuma has observed that political independence without economic emancipation is still slavery and is sadly Zambia’s reality today.

“Zambians are still slaves to poverty, hunger, unemployment, weak currency, ma-broke, lack of empowerment, dependence on imports, dismal exports, poor industrial base, weak manufacturing sector and harsh business environment,” Musukuma noted.

He charged that the way the country’s forefathers united in 1964 to fight British colonial rule is the same way Zambians must unite in 2021 to fight economic slavery perpetrated and perpetuated by what he termed “ba Mwankole, the petty political bourgeois puppets of the West”.

“Come 2021, all of us the suffering Zambian masses should vote for the real pro-poor Socialist Party under the able leadership of Dr Fred M’membe to liberate ourselves from the economic quandary, woes and quagmire we are each faced with everyday in this country. The Socialist Party is the only alternative for an economically emancipated Zambia. The Socialist Party manifesto offers practical solutions to Zambia’s socio-economic problems anchored on economic freedom for the Zambian people; creating jobs for the masses through massive investments in education, health, housing construction and agro processing; and attaining a stable macro-economic environment that does not impose a huge burden on the livelihoods of workers, peasants, students and the poor,” Musukuma said.

He noted that the Socialist Party would change the country’s governance system from the current capitalism to socialism and that under socialism, each Zambian would have an equitable share in the national cake unlike what is happening today where a selfish few loot national resources to the detriment of national wellbeing.

“It is unacceptable for any Zambian to go for days without a meal after 56 years of self-rule. It is unacceptable for a Zambian youth to man a bus stop the whole day just to collect a few coins from bus drivers 56 years after independence. It is unacceptable for our people in Misisi to live in indecent accommodation after 56 years of self-rule. It is unacceptable for a poor barberman at John Howard [compound] to fail to raise a K10 for bread for his family all because of perpetual load-shedding 56 years of independence. It is unacceptable for Zambia to import potatoes from South Africa 56 years after independence. It is unacceptable for a Zambian woman to fail to support her family due to lack of empowerment after 56 years of self-rule. It is unacceptable for our differently-abled brothers and sisters, the blind to keep begging for food daily along Cairo Road after 56 years of self-rule. It is unacceptable for our children to live under the Manda Hill Bridge, surviving on begging and picking foodstuffs from rubbish bins and those in government call them Street Kids 56 years after independence,” Musukuma said.

He implored Zambians to be part of the mass revolution next year.

“Come 2021, we the Zambians must regain our land. We must regain our country. We must regain our heritage. We must attain economic independence,” said Musukuma.