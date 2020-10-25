Mwankole! Kabwe UPND supporters greet Tutwa

KABWE Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube was yesterday ‘deflated’ by a UPND group in Kabwe that jeered him.
Ngulube is the deputy chief whip in Parliament.
He was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser, registration number GRZ 875 CP.
Shouts of mwankole were heard in the crowd.
Ngulube simply raised the PF symbol of a clenched fist and reached out to one of the hecklers, for a phony hug.
As a matter of fact, the heckler who Ngulube embraced, wore a T-shirt inscribed: HH NOW.”
Ngulube later ‘drowned’ in a ‘Zambia Forward’ crowd and did fist bumps with some of those UPND people.
Ngulube wore a national colours shirt, complete with a corresponding scarf.
A 52 seconds video depicting this Ngulube ‘welcome’ by UPND supporters circulated yesterday.