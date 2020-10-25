Mwankole! Kabwe UPND supporters greet Tutwa

KABWE Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube was yesterday ‘deflated’ by a UPND group in Kabwe that jeered him.

Ngulube is the deputy chief whip in Parliament.

He was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser, registration number GRZ 875 CP.

Shouts of mwankole were heard in the crowd.

Ngulube simply raised the PF symbol of a clenched fist and reached out to one of the hecklers, for a phony hug.

As a matter of fact, the heckler who Ngulube embraced, wore a T-shirt inscribed: HH NOW.”

Ngulube later ‘drowned’ in a ‘Zambia Forward’ crowd and did fist bumps with some of those UPND people.

Ngulube wore a national colours shirt, complete with a corresponding scarf.

A 52 seconds video depicting this Ngulube ‘welcome’ by UPND supporters circulated yesterday.